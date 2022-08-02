South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Georgia Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch will be the featured guest speakers at the Alabama Republican Party's annual Summer Dinner in Montgomery this month.
U.S. Congressman Barry Moore – whose district includes Montgomery – will give a special welcome, while U.S. Senate nominee Katie Britt, Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will take part in the program.
"We are excited to present such a dynamic lineup for our Summer Meeting this year. Kristi Noem is one of America's favorite governors, Herschel Walker has energized people across the country with his common sense conservative message, and Attorney General Fitch has a remarkable story for her role arguing before the Supreme Court in the case that overturned Roe v. Wade this year. These Republican figures are working hard to restore America, and we look forward to welcoming them to Sweet Home Alabama," said Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl.
Gov. Kristi Noem is a Republican powerhouse whose authenticity has won over not only the voters of her home state, but Americans across the county. A lifelong rancher, farmer, and small business owner, Governor Noem first entered the political arena when she was elected to the South Dakota legislature in 2006. She would go on to become the state's lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018, when she was elected South Dakota's first-ever female Governor. She is a firm believer of personal rights and responsibility, preserving and strengthening an environment that allows families to thrive, and limited government. Governor Noem is the New York Times bestselling author of "Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland" – a heartfelt look at her life so far, and the people and situations that shaped it. A wife and mother, she says her greatest accomplishment is raising her three children.
Considered to be one of the greatest college football players of all time, Herschel Walker personifies the American dream. Raised in Wrightsville, Georgia by his parents, he was a top athlete and student growing up. He went on to attend the University of Georgia for both football and track and field. During his time there, Mr. Walker broke numerous SEC and NCAA records, helped the Bulldogs win the 1980 National Championship, and won the 1982 Heisman Trophy. He would go on to play professional football for 15 years, was a member of the 1992 U.S. Winter Olympics bobsledding team, and competed in professional mixed martial arts. Mr. Walker is running for the U.S. Senate to unite and restore Georgia. His four point plan includes rebuilding the economy, strengthening our national security, making Georgia communities safer, and keeping American dreams like his alive.
Lynn Fitch is Mississippi's 40th Attorney General and the first woman to serve in that role. A graduate of Ole Miss and the University of Mississippi School of Law, she's held positions in the state legislature, attorney general's office and Governor Haley Barbour's administration. She was elected State Treasurer in 2011 and Attorney General eight years later. As Attorney General, she argued before the U.S. Supreme Count in the case involving Mississippi's abortion restrictions. The Court's landmark decision in this case lead to the overturning of both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Attorney General Fitch – who was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2022 – has consistently advocated that we must "empower women, promote life."
The ALGOP Summer Dinner will be held on Friday, August 12 at the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa at the Convention Center (282 Bibb Street, Montgomery, AL 36104) at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.