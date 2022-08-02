South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Georgia Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker and Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch will be the featured guest speakers at the Alabama Republican Party's annual Summer Dinner in Montgomery this month.

U.S. Congressman Barry Moore – whose district includes Montgomery – will give a special welcome, while U.S. Senate nominee Katie Britt,  Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth, and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will take part in the program.

