A Boaz man faces charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Christopher Michael Chaviers, 50, of Boaz, was arrested after an April Grand Jury indicted the man.
Chaviers was arrested on May 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
Bond for Chaviers was set at $100,000.
A hearing has been set on June 1 at 9 a.m. at the DeKalb County Courthouse for his bond to be reduced, along with his arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.