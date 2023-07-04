Mountain Valley Arts Council will be exhibiting acrylic art by Jimmy Trotter of Guntersville. The public is especially invited to attend the artist reception on Tuesday July 11th from 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the MVAC Gallery at 440 Gunter Avenue in Guntersville.
Jimmy Trotter specializes in large-scale portraits of children and animals in fairytale or folktale settings. He said his style stems from his many years of working with children. “I found the large portraits to be a way of combining illustrating, mural painting, and observing children in one format,” he said. The largest painting in this exhibit is about eight feet tall.
Trotter has a Bachelor of Arts degree in art education from the University of Alabama at Huntsville and a Master of Arts degree from Alabama A&M University. He taught art at Emma Sansom High, Walnut Park and Jessie Dean Smith elementary schools for three years as well as Snead State Community College in Boaz.
A lifelong love of art has turned into both a vocation and an avocation. “I work as a commission artist for people interested in having their (children’s portraits) painted,” Jimmy said. “Clients can choose a fairy-tale, mythological or folk-tale theme, and I incorporate the images into a setting from that tale. “Also, many clients choose to include pets or other objects of some personal importance into the painting.” Before July, four of his paintings have been on exhibit in the Marshall County Probate Court (1st Floor) and the Marshall County Commission office (3rd Floor) in the Guntersville Courthouse.
The Summery Quilts exhibit continues through July adding more bright color to the gallery.
The exhibits are sponsored through grants from Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA), City of Guntersville, and generous local businesses and members of MVAC as well as donations.
