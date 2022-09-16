The Geraldine Town Council met Monday, Sept. 12 for its regular monthly meeting. Like many other municipalities, the council adopted its budget for 2022-2023 fiscal year. 

Mayor Chuck Ables said the anticipated income in the General Fund would be $2,314,152. Restricted budget anticipated income (gas taxes and capital improvement income) is $42,500, giving a total income of $2,356,652. With $2,035,450 in anticipated expenses, the town would be left with a surplus of $321,202 by the end of the fiscal year.

