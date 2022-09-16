The Geraldine Town Council met Monday, Sept. 12 for its regular monthly meeting. Like many other municipalities, the council adopted its budget for 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Mayor Chuck Ables said the anticipated income in the General Fund would be $2,314,152. Restricted budget anticipated income (gas taxes and capital improvement income) is $42,500, giving a total income of $2,356,652. With $2,035,450 in anticipated expenses, the town would be left with a surplus of $321,202 by the end of the fiscal year.
Also during the meeting, the Council:
• Approved the minutes from the Sept. 6 work session and Aug. 8 meeting.
• Heard from Katie Condit with MDA Associates as she presented the annual audit report, the results of which were favorable, the mayor said.
• Briefly discussed zoning issues.
• Agreed to change the Christmas Parade start time from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec.10. Additional information about the Parade will be forthcoming, the mayor said.
• Voted to increase the issue fee for business licenses from $12 to $14.
• Hired Andrew Cowart as a full-time police officer.
• Agreed to rent a building to Woodmen of the World to use as an office.
• Voted to pay the bills totaling $34,043.46
The next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10.
