The first of five interviews for the open position of Superintendent of Albertville City Schools was held Tuesday at the Albertville Fine Arts Center.
Dr. Robert Sims, principal of Albertville Intermediate School for 13 years, spoke to school board members as the first candidate.
Dr. Sims has also served as an assistant principal of Evans Elementary School and Albertville Middle School. Prior to coming to work for Albertville City Schools, he was an assistant principal at Sand Rock and a history teacher at Arab High School.
Currently, he is the principal of English Language programs and alternative education platforms for students at multiple grade levels for Albertville City Schools.
“We want to thank you for coming to our special called Board Meeting. These are some that don’t come around too often, and we take them very seriously,” said Board member Bobby Stewart. “We are trying to find a leader of our school system.”
Approval of the agenda was made and the interview session began.
Right off the bat, Sims was asked why he applied for the job.
“I applied for this position because of my love for this school and this community. I’ve waited my entire career and have been patient and loyal to Albertville in hopes that one day I would be given this opportunity,” Sims said.
“I believe my 20 years as administrator in the school system and my 13 years as a building principal, has given me everything that I need for this position. Thirty years ago, when I was a senior at Albertville High School, we had a new principal that came in. Frank Smith, many of you know Frank. Something was different that year, that senior year, from previous years at Albertville High School. I didn’t know what that was as 17-year-old kid but I knew that it was different. I knew that the teachers were more friendly and more engaging. I knew that the principal was walking down the halls and looking you in the eye and showing respect and treating you with respect. So it made that senior year a very special experience.
“Of course now I know that that something that had changed was the climate in the culture of that school. And it was his leadership that actually encouraged me to go in to school administration. So, when I graduated, I guess you can say Frank Smith was my inspiration and I hope as school superintendent of this school system that I can continue with all the great things that this school system has to offer.”
Sims later discussed his take on the school system’s mission statement of “The Albertville Advantage, a superior education today, tomorrow, together.”
“Well, this mission statement has a special meaning with me,” Sims said. “It hits just a little bit closer to home. You see I was at the table with all the school leaders in the district many years ago when this mission statement was born. I was talking to Connie Kennamer earlier, she was our CNP Director at the time, and she was the first person to utter the words the Albertville Advantage, a superior education.
“It was almost like a mic drop. We all fell in love with that statement, and we’ve had it ever since. So first, we’re going to look at what a superior education means. Superior education is providing the educational opportunities for all students. Whether they are high achieving academics, whether they are athletes, whether they are in our Fine Arts Program or whether they are in Career Tech. We want to provide opportunities for all of them.
“See, my education philosophy is simple. To create an environment and relationships that will lead to trust and success for all of those involved. The back of every school we have many employees in our school system here tonight, but you flip over the badge and on the back of every one of those badges it says, ‘as an ACS employee, I pledge to base my decisions on the best interest of the children that I serve.’ That is part of being superior. That embodies a superior education.
“And then you can’t have a superior education without students being able to come to school and feel safe and welcomed. So, I want to talk about school safety for just a second. I want to work with our Police Chief and our resource officers to make our schools a safe place, as safe as we can possibly make them.
“I like what Decatur City Schools are doing, they call it their ‘Disney World approach.’ You know when you go to Disney World that you have to go through all the scanners and all of that. They are making Disney World safe, and you really don’t care. You’re at Disney World. You’re happy, you feel safe. So, I would like to see us make that environment in our schools.”
He also addressed the vape and CBD pen epidemic.
“If you aren’t aware, it’s a big problem in our schools,” Sims said. “Hopefully we are able to soon install vape sensors in all of the bathrooms so that can assist our administrators as they battle this problem. Also, Judge Mastin has worked tirelessly to start this County Vape Court and I think it’s just another level of accountability that we can give to our students and our parents.”
Sims also addressed current rumors and public concerns of strife between current administration, teachers and staff.
“So research has shown that high expertise teaching is the most important therapy when you’re talking about student achievement,” Sims said.
“Our teachers are in the trenches every day. They are the key instructional leaders that make a difference in the classroom. Now the principal is the key to making sure that learning and expertise grows and that there is growth in the classroom. If we know that the principal has that responsibility, I think one of the most important decisions a superintendent can make is the recruitment and development of grade principals. Just as principals need to be in the classroom, I think the superintendent needs to be in the halls of the school.
“We have to have a climate cultured developed and create it where when I’m in the school it’s not ‘he’s there to spy on me’ or ‘he’s there to get me.’ I want teachers and principals and staff to know when I’m in the building I’m there to support you. I’m there to build those relationships and I’m there to do everything that I can in my ability to assist that teacher.
“I would like to re-institute the Albertville Leadership Academy. Twenty years ago, when I first came on at Albertville, Rob Sparkman was the superintendent and he had the leadership academy where teachers who are aspiring to be assistant principals and assistant principals and assistant principals who are aspiring to be principals went through this academy.
“They had shown that they wanted to be leaders, and through this academy we learned from one another, we were able to bring ideas to the table. And we built lasting relationships.”
The entire interview process lasted almost two-hours with various other questions from the board.
“I’ve worked my entire career to bring me to this night,” Sims said in closing. “I only ask the board tonight to consider me for this position because I’m a man of integrity a dedicated professional to Albertville and a lifelong member of this community.
“I do realize I’ve never been a superintendent, but I’ve been a building principal for 13 years and I believe that has prepared me for this role.
“I’ve had opportunities to leave and chase what I call a career, but I chose Albertville. I chose to stay here and make this my home for me and my family. I’m not going to chase after things to leave this.
“One thing about me is I would not require an extended amount of time to figure out the things that need to be changed and completed here in Albertville. I’m living in it, I’m right here. I know where we have been, I know where we are, and I know where we need to be.
“I’m different from the other candidates because I have not pursued all of these superintendent positions. As a matter of fact, this will probably be my only Superintendent interview that I ever have because if I’m not selected to be the Superintendent in this system, I will not be looking for the next superintendent job down the road.
“I will simply head back to my office there at 107 West Main Street and I will continue to serve this school system and this community.”
Sims is married to Ellen Pemberton Sims, and they have three children who attend Albertville City Schools.
