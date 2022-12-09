GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The highly successful Black Tie Christmas Chorale returns to the Whole Backstage mainstage with director and conductor Johnny Brewer presenting a community holiday concert with evening performances on Thursday, Friday, Saturday on Dec. 15, 16, and 17 at 7 p.m., and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m., on Dec. 18.
Black Tie Christmas is an original musical production compiled by Mr. Brewer with a combination of beloved sacred and secular seasonal classics with solos and choral ensemble selections.
“We last performed a Black Tie Christmas concert in 2015 with an impressive sized group, but this year our presentation will showcase the largest group of singers ever on our WBS stage, with more than 110 talented vocalists. One very special addition this year features an onstage instrumental ensemble with harp, percussion, guitar, trumpet, flugelhorn, clarinet, flute, and piano. Our very talented and dedicated musicians who comprise this extraordinary cast have various backgrounds, training, and performing experiences, as they combine their skills to add their own special touch to our concert. Along with a diverse song mix of traditional standards and inspirational arrangements plus some brief narrations, this festive family-friendly musicale is a great way for audiences young and older to spark some Christmas spirit and celebrate the holiday season,” Director Brewer said.
Tickets are currently on sale for Black Tie Christmas, and may be purchased at any time for any performance, December 15-18, with: $12 for Student ticket, $18 for Senior Adult, and $20 for an Adult ticket. For more information, view the WBS on Facebook, and to purchase tickets, call 256.582.7469, or visit the office during business hours at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville, AL 35976; or purchase tickets online at: www.wholebackstage.com. This special holiday fundraiser production is not part of the season ticket Patron Membership package.
