WBS 22BTChr_3258.jpg

Pictured are the Black Tie Christmas singers, who will take the stage next weekend.

 Monica Martin

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The highly successful Black Tie Christmas Chorale returns to the Whole Backstage mainstage with director and conductor Johnny Brewer presenting a community holiday concert with evening performances on Thursday, Friday, Saturday on Dec. 15, 16, and 17 at 7 p.m., and a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m., on Dec. 18.  

Black Tie Christmas is an original musical production compiled by Mr. Brewer with a combination of beloved sacred and secular seasonal classics with solos and choral ensemble selections. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.