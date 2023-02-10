BOAZ – Athens is preparing for the Duke’s wedding when four lovers with their own ideas run for the forest. Spells are cast; oaths are sworn – will it all be set right before the big day?
Find out soon when Snead State Community College’s Theatre Department presents its spring production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at various community venues.
Performances,directed by instructor Kyle Dean Steffen, will be held at:
•Boaz Public Library, Feb. 17, 3:30 p.m.
•Snead State’s Story Administration Building, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 11 a.m.
The play will also be performed at Boaz High School on Feb. 24 for students.
Admission is free to all plays. Run time is approximately one hour.
Steffen encouraged the public to come out and see his students’ efforts come to life through this production.
“Oftentimes, people look at Shakespeare as a torturous homework assignment they had to read in the eighth grade, never to be visited again,” Steffen said. “Shakespeare doesn’t really ‘sing’ until you are experiencing it in performance. This hour-long version of Midsummer is a fast-paced romp with love, magic, and just the right amount of mischief.
