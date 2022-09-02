N2209P17001C.TIF

The goal of the Women’s Bill of Rights is simple: to codify the commonsense understanding of male and female in both state and federal law.

MONTGOMERY—Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday he signed the Women’s Bill of Rights, along with nine other fellow attorneys general. 

Sponsored by the Independent Women’s Voice, the document affirms the legal basis for maintaining single-sex spaces, such as rape crisis centers, domestic violence shelters, athletic teams, locker rooms and sororities.

