A man charged with murder in connection to the 2021 Guntersville Taco Bell shooting of two people has been indicted a second time.
Kevon Yenovi Williams, 25, was indicted in October in the weeks following the murder of Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez, 19, and an unidentified 17-year-old male. The indictment was for one count of murdering two or more people.
Williams claimed he was acting in self-defense at the time of the murders.
On June 13, a new indictment was returned, indicting Williams on charges of murder of two or more persons during the same act; two counts of murder committed during a first-degree robbery; murder by or through a deadly weapon used upon a victim inside a vehicle; and criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.
Williams was served the grand jury warrant July 7. He has been an inmate at the Marshall County Jail since Sept. 24, 2021.
Days later, Williams was assigned new defense attorneys after he filed handwritten letters to Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Abel asking to represent himself as he “doesn’t trust any counsel referred by the court.”
In the letter, he wrote, “I can’t and don’t trust any attorney/counsel referred by the Marshall County because I strongly believe they work with the state against me to interfere with the outcome at my proceeding,” he wrote.
In a letter written Feb. 17, 2023, to Abel, Williams asked for both attorneys be removed so Williams could “proceed on this capital case Pro Se.”
Additionally, Williams is asking to be tried separately from his co-defendant, Morgan Taylor Young. She wasn’t arrested in connection to the shooting until March 2022. Both Williams and Young were charged with two counts of murder, one count of capital murder and first-degree robbery.
Young entered a plea of “not guilty” to each of her four charges on May 4, 2022.
Court documents also state that Young’s age makes her ineligible for youthful offender status in her case, where she faces two charges of murder and one charge of capital murder, along with a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.
A docket hearing for Young is set for Sept. 5.
An immunity hearing and a separate hearing have been scheduled for Williams on Aug. 29, at 9 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., respectively.
