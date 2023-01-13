The Whole Backstage Community Theatre with Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announce the upcoming production of “Cheaper by the Dozen”, directed by John Davis Rollings, with first-time assistant student director, Dax Stapler. Performances will be Friday and Saturday on January 27, 28 at 7:00 p.m., then Thursday, Friday, Saturday, on February 2, 3, 4 at 7:00 p.m., with Sunday Matinees on January 29 and February 5 at 2:00 p.m.
Based on a true story, “Cheaper by the Dozen” tells the challenges and adventures of the over-sized Gilbreth family, featuring their 12 children in 1920’s New Jersey.
The father of the brood is an industrial engineer and professional efficiency expert who creates and manages time-productivity in factories and business settings. Then at home, he constantly keeps those ideas, skills and drive in play as he strives to keep his family running just as efficiently.
With numerous comical complications with his own children in his time-saving experiments for motion studies, his psychologist wife serves as the mediator and voice of reason.
This semi-autobiographical story, written by Frank Gilbreth Jr. and his sister, Ernestine Gilbreth Carey, was first published in 1948, with immediate popularity.
In this stage adaptation, these two siblings serve as co-narrators with script remaining close to the original novel, much like the 1950 movie. Reimagined film versions in 2003 and 2022 both veered drastically from the Gilbreth story, but earned acclaim on their own.
The talented performers and production team include residents from Marshall, Madison, Etowah, and Calhoun counties, listed by hometowns:
From Guntersville: Mike Hallenbeck as Mr. Gilbreth, Kristen Gillen as Mrs. Gilbreth, Hemingway Hicks as Lillian Gilbreth, Garrett George as Fred Gilbreth, Cole Everett as Dan Gilbreth, Wendy Zahn as Stage Manager, Chloe Townley-Lighting Design and Operation, Josh Hicks-Set Build, Wes H. Rorex-Set Design, Kate Bilke Griffith-Costumer;
From Grant: Peyton Russell as Bill Gilbreth, Priscila Cox as Miss Brill, Guinnett Russell-Stage Crew, Sue Bilke-Costumer;
From Douglas: Lila Jane Bonds as Ernestine Gilbreth;
From Arab: James Knear as Joe Scales, Wes Trammell-Set Design and Master Builder;
From Albertville: John-Carson Yost as Jackie Gilbreth, Thomas Breland as Dr. Burton, Hannah Grace Yost as Mrs. Fitzgerald, Jesse Yost-Set Build;
From Huntsville: Abigail Wilson as Anne Gilbreth;
From Sardis: Marissa Lang as Martha Gilbreth, Aubrey Lang-Stage Crew, Christina Lang-Set Build and Stage Crew;
From Jacksonville: Tristan Davis as Frank Gilbreth, Jordan Davis as Larry.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed directing this show with so many talented actors and actresses of all ages from across Northeast Alabama. The play, which is no way like the 2003 Steve Martin film of the same name, mixes the bittersweet moments with comedic moments and nostalgic moments. I truly believe there is something for every member of the family,” Director Rollings said.
Tickets are on sale now for all performances of “Cheaper by the Dozen”, with pricing: $12 for Students, $18 for Senior Adult, and $20 for an Adult ticket. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 256.582.7469, or visit the office during business hours Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville; or view the website: www.wholebackstage.com; or WBS on Facebook.
