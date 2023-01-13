"Cheaper by the Dozen"

Cast members include, seated on floor, from left, John-Carson Yost, Cole Everett, and Hemingway Hicks. Middle row, seated, Abigail Wilson, Garrett George, Lila Jane Bonds, Peyton Russell, Marissa Lang; and standing in back are Priscila Cox, Thomas Breland, Mike Hallenbeck, Dax Stapler, John Davis Rollings, Kristen Gillen, Tristan Davis, Jordan Davis, Hannah Grace Yost, and James Knear.

 Special to The Reporter | Mark Munoz

The Whole Backstage Community Theatre with Season Sponsor Sonny Lewis announce the upcoming production of “Cheaper by the Dozen”, directed by John Davis Rollings, with first-time assistant student director, Dax Stapler. Performances will be Friday and Saturday on January 27, 28 at 7:00 p.m., then Thursday, Friday, Saturday, on February 2, 3, 4 at 7:00 p.m., with Sunday Matinees on January 29 and February 5 at 2:00 p.m.

Based on a true story, “Cheaper by the Dozen” tells the challenges and adventures of the over-sized Gilbreth family, featuring their 12 children in 1920’s New Jersey.

