WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded Alabama three Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants, which total $27,179,948, to fund efforts for infrastructure improvements in Alabama – $20 million for the City of Huntsville, nearly $5.2 million for the City of Cordova, and $2 million for the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments.

 “All three of these investments will support improved quality of life, safety, and experience in each of their respective communities,” said Sen. Shelby.  “I am particularly pleased that Huntsville has been awarded the funds to construct multiple pedestrian bridges that will soon provide greater access to businesses and vital services located downtown.”

