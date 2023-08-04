The Albertville City Schools Board of Education closed out the first round of superintendent interviews Thursday by questioning Bart Reeves about his plans for the district and philosophy of leadership.
Reeves currently serves as the assistant executive director for the Alabama Association of School Boards. Before that, he was the superintendent of Satsuma City Schools and superintendent of Jackson County Schools. He’s also served as a principal for Jasper City Schools and an assistant principal and teacher for Guntersville City Schools.
“I like my job, I enjoy my job, I’m effective at my job, but I’m ready to get back into K12 education,” Reeves said. “That’s why I’m here today.”
If chosen as Albertville’s new superintendent, Reeves said he would foster a culture among the staff and community that is supportive, open and working toward a “common goal.”
“The common goal is doing what’s best and what’s right for kids,” he said. “If that’s not your goal as a board member, if that’s not the goal of the teachers in the facility then we need to be doing something else. We are here for kids, and we want to do what’s best for them.”
Reeves said he would regularly seek input from teachers and administration, be present in all schools as much as possible, emphasize student achievement and be consistent in disciplining students and teachers. He said he would also not be afraid of making hard decisions, like masking during COVID, and would work to help staff achieve the proper balance between “faith, family and job.”
“You got to work well with people. You got to motivate. You got to encourage. You got to be their support system. And those are things that I have a record of doing in every school system that I’ve been a part of,” he said.
One way to help increase student achievement, Reeves said, would be to lower the student-to-teacher ratio in the classroom. In lieu of that, he recommended adding an aid to help teachers handle larger class sizes.
“This is what I’m going to give you, I am a strong and passionate leader with a record of high expectations and working well with everyone from kids to employees to parents,” Reeves told the Board. “...I also have a record in holding employees accountable because we’re here in the kid business. I also have a strong record in communication with all stakeholders… I will lead with honesty and integrity. I will never embarrass the school system.”
The final two candidate interviews will be Monday and Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Fine Arts Center in Albertville.
