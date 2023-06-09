It has been awhile since we have been in the paper but that doesn’t mean things aren’t happening here at our RSVP facility. June is underway and so are our classes.
One of our newest class in something we have been working on for several months – and that is LINE DANCING – get exercise with a fun tempo. All you got to do is call us and we will add you to the list – 256 571-7734.
We have an instructor to teach square dancing, too. Anyone interested…give us a call. Several exercise classes are meeting here weekly. Our oil painting class is going strong. On June 14th the Paint & Take (Acrylic) painting class is meeting and doing a special painting of Hydrangeas. Interested?? Call us.
I’m beginning to sound like that attorney on TV – Call us Marshall County!
If you have any special interest, we would like to see if we can get up a class or activity. Marshall County RSVP is here to make your summer a more enjoyable time.
This morning we had a Basic and Beyond iPhone and iPad class. This is a very informative and interesting class. Next Wednesday, June 14th, the class will take up where they left off today. There are stand-alone questions, so you don’t have to be in the prior class to come. We would love to have anyone that needs more information on how to use that iPhone. Call and register for the 14th class.
Come by and we would love to give you a tour of our building and maybe sign you up to do volunteer work or sign you up for a class. We have a very active WaterWatch program (monitoring our lake and streams) and Auburn University is doing a new training session on June 23rd. This is a very interesting program. If you would like more information call our office and speak with Anna. We are working diligently this summer to revamp our county-wide reading program for pre-K through 4th grade. Currently we are contacting all the schools in Marshall County to get them on board and we will be contacting volunteers in mid-July to go out and make a difference in a child’s life. If you are interested in being part of this very rewarding program – give Melissa or Becky a call to find out more information. We need about 200 volunteers to do this program the way it needs to be done. You can be one!!
Be on the lookout for our articles coming in the future. Something might be happening here that you need to be a part of. Like I said before, Marshall County RSVP is here Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. to service the people of our county. You don’t have to sit home and wonder what can you do today. We have something for all to get busy doing. Hope to see you soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.