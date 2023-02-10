BOAZ – The Snead State Community College Fine Arts Department announces the rehearsal schedule for the Community Wind Band this Spring.
The Community Wind Band is a concert band comprised of Snead State students, adults within the Snead State area, and area high school students who have demonstrated excellence in All-State tryouts. College credit is available for students who would like to participate with the Community Wind Band as a credit course.
Though the Community Wind Band had its first rehearsal on Jan. 30, there is still time for people to join for the Spring 2023 season. The remaining rehearsal and performance schedule is as follows:
Feb. 13 and Feb. 27, Rehearsal from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Room 107, Maze Music Building;
March 13, March 27, and April 10, Rehearsal from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Bevill Center Auditorium;
April 16, Concert, 3 p.m., Bevill Center.
For more information, contact Community Wind Band Director Mike McGee at mike.mcgee@snead.edu or (256) 840-4148.
