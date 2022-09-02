On Tuesday, Alabama Teachers Credit Union in Albertville presented Marshall County Animal Advocates with a $500 donation.
Twice a year, the credit union offers a “skip-a-pay” fundraiser program where members can skip a payment on one or more loans by donating to the credit union’s charity fund. That money is then given to a charity or cause nominated by ATCU employees.
Baylee Garrison Dollar, who works at the credit union, said she nominated Marshall County Animal Advocates after seeing a post on Facebook asking for help with pet food and other supplies.
“It’s so appreciated,” MCAA founder Kay Johnson said. “Any time somebody donates it’s a reassurance that they believe in what we’re doing… It’s moral support, too, for us on the days that are hard.”
Johnson said the money will go toward covering veterinary bills and pet food costs.
Dollar said, through the skip-a-pay program, ATCU has been able to donate to make organizations and causes, such as $1,000 each to Marshall County Cancer Center and Albertville City Schools Foundation.
