An experience in September 2018 that was life-changing for Jon Henderson, has now turned into a mission for Christ.
Henderson, Lead Pastor for Compassion City Church in Albertville, first visited the land of Israel in 2018.
“When I got there, I just knew from that moment on, that God had a ministry for me to do in Israel,” he said.
The 10-day pilgrimage took him through the Garden of Gethsemane, Sea of Galilee, Jacob’s Well, the streets of Jerusalem and then to the Jordan River to be Baptized.
“I’ll never forget I was on an elevator in Jerusalem and I’ll never forget it. There were two little Jewish boys and that means they don’t believe in Jesus, they are Orthodox Jews, so they are still waiting on the Messiah. I just felt how we would say it in the church, like God spoke to me, he spoke to my heart. He said, who’s going to tell them? Who’s going to tell them about me? And from that moment, I was wrecked. The Lord rocked my world with it. I knew that I wanted to go back, and I knew that God had a ministry for me there.”
In 2019, Henderson jumped on what’s called a “Fam Trip,” or Familiarization Trip, which is where they teach you how to guide and train you to lead your own groups, with help of his Mentor Pastor, Mark Corell.
“But I also carried 18 people with me that year, and they allowed me to go ahead and co-lead that trip. Kind of a blessing to go ahead and do that,” he continued.
“The first part of the ministry is just carrying people over there and exposing them to Israel and carrying them on that journey. I tell everyone, I carry you on an Israel experience, it’s not just tourism, it’s that when you leave you are going to experience Jesus and come home closer and never read your Bible the same after that. It’s a pilgrimage. Not a tourist vacation or anything. You are on a journey. It’s more of a spiritual journey. Everybody that comes back agrees that they have experienced Jesus like they never have before. To watch a life change, happen over 2 weeks, it’s unreal.”
Henderson says he takes his groups to familiar Biblical sites.
“The majority of stops are more from the New Testament, but we do cover a lot of Old Testament sites,” he continued. “We cover up the coast of Israel. From Joppa, as most people know from Acts Chapter 10. All the way up to Caesarea Maritima and then go over to what’s called Tiberius and that’s around the Sea of Galilee. Jesus did 4/5ths of his ministry around the Sea of Galilee, so we stayed in the Northern part of Galilee for 3 nights. Then we journey down to Jericho, we cover that part. If culture allows it, we go into Samaria. We didn’t get to go this year because there was violence in Samaria. The reason being, that’s a Palestine area. But when it allows, we go to Samaria, we go to Jacob’s well, from John Chapter 4. That’s where Jesus encounters the Samaritan woman at the well. I teach from there. Every location is not just a location to see, we open up God’s Word, we teach from there, we always carry our worship team, we have worship lined up. The trip itself is 10-days but you could spend 2 weeks in Jerusalem and still and still not even cover half of what happened there.”
The trip has changed so many lives, not only for those who travel abroad but those in Israel. Someone’s life who was touched so deeply during one of the journey’s, had now helped them to form a scholarship for a certain amount each year toward someone coming on the trip.
“They are committed to sending 1,000 people to Israel with me.”
Since 2019, Henderson has taken close to 200 people on the pilgrimage to Israel.
This past June was Henderson’s 5th trip and he’s already planning for his next group to go with him.
“It still gets better for me every time I go. Israel is a place that you can’t explain you have to experience. I know God has a plan, I don’t know if this is it or if we carry more people or go a few times a year. Whatever it is, he has my attention.”
Compassion City Church, Worship Leader, Ashton Banks, took the pilgrimage in 2022.
“I had been kind of nervous about going because my husband couldn’t go. I was nervous to go without him and then Jon said we still have a spot, so my brother was able to go with me. It all just continued to work out and I thought maybe it was just time for me to go,” Banks said. “I thought it would be good for me to see everything and see things from the Bible. It is such a great experience because you are disconnected from everything. The time zones are different. Cell phone service isn’t good. I mean, it’s an 8-hour time change. But being able to take that time with the Lord, it changed me and built my faith. To be able to spend time with the Lord and grow and see, this is where Jesus walked. Being baptized in the Jordan River is also something that we get to do. Not because I wanted to make a memory, but it was a special moment to be able to do that and make that public declaration of faith.”
Joanie Baker was also on the pilgrimage in 2022.
“Everyone we know that has gone says you feel this connection there. You immediately feel like you are supposed to be there. People can tell you that but until you feel it yourself. There is such a peace and connection,” she recalled. “For one, I personally struggle trying to connect all the dots but being there in person helped me to see it. Now when you read it in the Bible, you can say, you were there. Things are more alive. It’s a connection, when you get to experience it yourself, it makes the Bible come alive. Your eyes are more open to things. It really is the fastest 10-day you will ever have.”
Alexandria Hallmark, who got back on June 23rd of this year from her first pilgrimage, also says it changed her life.
“To go on a trip to begin with, to take the things that you read about and to experience them for yourself. To wash away the western mindset that you have. To not just know but to understand with their lenses,” she said. “There is nothing that didn’t touch my heart. One of the most special things, being Baptized in the Jordan River. I was Baptized at a young age. It was real and it was true, and it was pure, but I’ve lived a lot of life sense then. I’m only 24 but from the time I was baptized to the time I was baptized now, there have been a lot of rocky roads in between. Being there in the presence of believers that are there and hungry for the same things that I was hungry for. Going under the water this time just felt different.”
Another experience included the last 24-hours of the pilgrimage, where Henderson takes them on the journey on the last 24-hours of the life of Jesus.
“I think seeing the path that Jesus took and actually seeing where Jesus was held. He was arrested and held and went down into a pit. We saw the opening he was dropped down into and I’m trying to imagine someone so holy and so mighty allowing himself to just be manhandled, like a child. To think about how dark, he must have felt in his spirit. All for me, all for us. Then to see the steps he was drugged up to go to trial. Then the post where he was beaten within an inch of his life. From there, to walk on the original road, where he would have been beaten and led away to Golgotha to be crucified. To know that our feet literally were on the same steps, the exact same ground. To do that walk and to know the details of how heavy that cross was. The cross beams were 170 pounds alone. What a trek he had to make, then to walk it yourself. Seeing the last 24-hours of his life, really reminded me that nothing else matters. I would go back without a doubt. I didn’t even realize how clogged my mind was with things that didn’t matter. I mean things do in a granular sense, but this is all that matters. The whole trip. It’s not that our lives here don’t matter, at the end of the day, it’s all lost if we don’t have Jesus.”
The next pilgrimage to Israel is scheduled for June 15th – 24th, 2024.
