BOAZ, Ala. — Nearly $200,000 in vehicle purchases was approved Monday night by the Boaz City Council.
In one resolution, the council unanimously approved the purchase of a 2023 Ford F-150 Super Cab 4WD from Stivers Ford Lincoln, which currently holds the state of Alabama bid, in the amount of $33,688.
The truck will be used by the city’s street department. Street Superintendent Kenny Smith said it would replace another truck that was operating with a sprayer. It had apparently been involved in a collision a few weeks ago.
In another resolution, the council approved the purchase of three 2023 Ford Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles for a total of $186,271. Each vehicle cost $38,320 and required special equipment that cost $12,541 per vehicle.
In other business, the council:
• Approved accounts payable voucher dated Sept. 9-16, totaling $389,553.14.
• Approved a resolution authorizing the city clerk/treasurer to arrange and contract for the sale of city-owned surplus property.
• Announced the City of Boaz Planning Commission would hold a public hearing on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 6 p.m. in the Mastin Room at the Boaz Public Library to vote on amending the current Boaz Zoning Ordinance to add a 1,200 square feet minimum living space requirement for single-family residential structures in the AG district. This change will make the minimum requirement the same as structures in R-1, Low Density Detached Residential District.
• Entered into executive session to discuss “future economic development.”
The council’s next meeting will be Oct. 10, at 6 p.m., inside the Boaz Senior Center.
