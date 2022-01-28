Marshall County Commission Chairman James Hutcheson has announced that he will run for re-election in 2022. He hopes his track record in serving in the position for 11 years will speak for itself.
Mr. Hutcheson and his wife, Dianne, live in the Wakefield Community near Lake Guntersville State Park. Their daughter, Melissa Brown, and her husband, Jeff, are attorneys in Decatur, Alabama. They have two children, Matthew and Jamie. Mr. and Mrs. Hutcheson are members of Haney’s Chapel Church.
Chairman Hutcheson graduated from Marshall County High School in 1965. He then graduated from Northeast Jr. College. After serving four years in the Marine Corps (1967-1971), he attended Jacksonville State University and majored in business finance.
Chairman Hutcheson worked for Monsanto as a supervisor until the plant closed in 1980. He then founded Valley Industrial Services and operated the Monsanto site, which still maintained a large warehouse and water plant until it was sold in 1995. During this time, he co-founded Sand Mountain Fibers (now known as Filtex). During this time, he and his partners also built a textile plant in Cairo, Egypt. The Flitex plant is now sold.
In 1995, Mr. Hutcheson and three partners founded Seren Score LLC and purchased the former Monsanto plant site. They leased the plant’s water facilities to Northeast Rural Water. This allowed city water services in the communities of Wakefield, South Sauty and Center Point for the first time. They later sold the water plant to Northeast. They also sold the former Monsanto plant site.
Mr. Hutcheson is a former volunteer firefighter. He has served on numerous boards including Northeast Rural Waterboard, Marshall County Cattleman’s Association and MCPALS. He served on the water watch for RSVP for a number of years.When he was elected in 2010, Marshall County was in poor financial shape. The county had approximately $3 million in savings. He had been in office a short while when the county had the worst disaster in Marshall County history. In 2011, the county had at least 15 tornadoes in one day. It did $6 million worth of damages, and the county did not have the money to pay for it.
Mr. Hutcheson started working on a 5 to 10 year plan to get Marshall County on a solid and more secure financial path. Since then, the general fund has grown five times what it was by the ending the fiscal year 2021 with roughly $15 million in savings.
Before Mr. Hutcheson took office, there were no resource officers in schools. The county first had temporary officers in schools. Now, the county has permanent school resource officers for each school. Mr. Hutcheson also secured funds to place security officers in both courthouses (Guntersville and Albertville).
The county has also renovated the Guntersville Courthouse and spruced up the Albertville Courthouse. It has also improved many of the local parks.
The last 50year plan was basically for the jail and animal shelter. The County has been saving up money in a separate account since Mr. Hutcheson took office for the jail, hoping not to have to borrow money. Since then, however, the cost of supplies and materials more than doubled. The turned what we thought would be a $4 or $5 million renovation for the jail to a nearly $9 million project. The County was able to put more than $5 million toward the jail, and recently, the County scored a $5 million bond issue to cover the rest. The County’s bond rating has improved to AA Stable since Mr. Hutcheson came into office. This is almost the highest rating that can be offered. This rating helps to secure bonds at a lower rate. Mr. Hutcheson hopes to keep the county out of debt as much as possible.
The animal shelter project is currently out for bid for the third time. Previous bids brought in quotes that were too high for the Commission to consider. The lowest was roughly $675,000. Mr. Hutcheson has been trying to work out a balance with the shelter that would please those who are pushing for more upgrades to the current building and those who would rather the County spend the money on roads and other projects. He desperately wants to make that happen and realizes that cannot save every animal, but his goal is to save every animal that they possibly can with the money that they have. In 2020, the shelter took in 278 dogs and was able to save all but one dog.
One of Mr. Hutcheson’s favorite projects was replacing the Red Mill (Double Bridges) Bridge in the Asbury-Martling Community. Different administrators had tried to obtain the money for the past 30 years. During Mr. Hutcheson’s first term in office, he succeeded in obtaining approximately $5 million to complete the bridge. Marshall County owes a large amount of gratitude to the Alabama Department of Transportation Director, Mr. John Cooper.
The following are some accomplishments over the past 12-18 months:
• Purchased new P25 radio systems out of the general fund for $422,685 for EMA, Sheriff’s office, coroner and other county-wide programs.
• At one of the county parks, a new pier was built and a new card reader was installed for easy entrance and security.
• Replaced the roof at the District Attorney’s annex in the amount of $38,000.
• Received approval for a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant that will benefit programs such as Room at the Inn, Marshall County Women’s Job Corps, Domestic Violence, Marshall County EMA, Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare and Marshall Medical Centers.
• Updated security camera systems inside and around courthouse to remove all blind spots, which costs approximately $45,695.
• Approved a bid to begin jail renovations of $8,788,180.00
• Approved to fund a new satellite office in Boaz that is to open in 2022.
• Paid off the General Obligation Warrants, Series 2010.
• Approved and signed a new bond issue, the General Obligation Warrants, Series 2021, with the principal amount of $4,430,000 and total proceeds of $5,007,585.35 to help fund jail renovations.
• Added an outdoor sitting shelter at the DMV building.
• Purchased new lifts for the mortuary coolers.
• Updated and increased coroners and deputy coroner’s pay.
• Funded 5 new vehicles for the sheriff’s department out of general fund. The Commission has funded a total of 55 new vehicles for the sheriff’s department over the last 10 years.
• For FY2022, The Commission was able to fund merit raises for all eligible county employees. For the first time in recent history, the Commission also approved longevity bonuses to all county employees.
• Obtain $400,000 in state funding for Thomas Lane Bridge in District 2.
All of the above were accompanied without having to borrow money, except for the jail renovations project.
Since 2013, the Commission has had 20 ATRIP projects awarded to Marshall County. The Commission had 11 state highway funded projects for a total of $21,630, 546.28. Before 2013, the Commission had only obtained approximately $1 million in outside funding for road projects.
In 2021, the county had a storm that blew down the two large oak trees in front of the Marshall County Courthouse located in Guntersville. The Commission is in the process of repairing the damage. In part of these repairs, an old well was discovered that dated back to the 1800s. The Commission has worked with the Guntersville Historical Society to help preserve that well and would like to thank the Guntersville Historical Society for their help.
Chairman Hutcheson said, “It has been an honor to serve Marshall County as Commission Chairman for the past 11 years. I have an opponent this election. So, I ask for your help and support. I will run a good, clean campaign based on my record. Thank you for your support.”
