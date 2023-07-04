GRAPEVINE, TX — Dr. Mark Turk, owner of Advanced Eyecare & Eyewear Gallery in Boaz, AL received recognition for his continued commitment to professional development at a recent meeting of Cleinman Performance Network in Grapevine, TX.
Dr. Turk, in celebrating five years in the Network, demonstrates a dedication to not only creating a healthy and beneficial work environment at Advanced Eyecare & Eyewear Gallery but also maintaining a high level of patient care and satisfaction at his eye care practice.
As a member of Cleinman Performance Network, a wisdom-sharing group of peer optometrists from across North America, Dr. Turk shares, receives, and puts into practice valuable knowledge which highlights and contributes to the best practices in vision care and eye health, benefiting the patients at Advanced Eyecare & Eyewear Gallery.
Dr. Turk received his undergraduate degree in biology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 1993 and his Doctor of Optometry (OD) degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 1997. After completing an externship at the Fort Washakie Indian Reservation Hospital in Wyoming, Dr. Turk returned to his native Northeast Alabama where he opened Advanced Eyecare and has been practicing for over 22 years.
Dr. Turk specializes in vision care and correction along with diagnosis, treatment and management of eye diseases such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, dry eye, and cataracts.
"Dr. Turk has made true contributions to our network of optometrists through his commitment to excellent patient care,” said Alan H. Cleinman, CEO and Founder of Cleinman Performance Partners in Oneonta, N.Y. "We are honored to be associated with a professional of such high caliber and look forward to continuing our positive and beneficial relationship."
About Cleinman Performance Partners, Inc.
Founded in 1989, Cleinman Performance Partners provides business solutions to larger independent optometry practices and select vendors who serve them. Our mission is to transform lives through recognized and realized possibilities. Now in its 23rd year, Cleinman Performance Network is a business development support network comprised of many of North America’s leading independent optometry practices. For more information on Cleinman Performance Partners, visit www.cleinman.com.
