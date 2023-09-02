When 76-year-old Edwin Walker went to work Thursday morning, he thought it was just a regular day. Little did he know that by the end of his work day, his life would be changed forever.
Walker was the winner of Publishers Clearing House.
The company only gives 10 of their $1 million prizes a year. Walker is the first in the entire state who has ever won that amount.
“I’ve won about $100 before, he said. “I had not won anything like this before before. I just enter the Publishers Clearing House, it’s the only one I do. I don’t do lotteries. I’ve entered since 2015.”
Walker had no idea he had won until the Prize Patrol showed up at his job.
“I had no idea I had won or that this was happening today. I went home for lunch and all and after I went back to work, they showed up,” Walker said.
Tracking Walker down was a bit of a challenge for the Prize Patrol as when they first went to his home to present his check, neighbors let them know Walker was at work.
“I’ve known him for over nine years. He’s been the sweetest neighbor ever. He always sits outside. When he sees us out, he comes over to talk,” said Yolonda Lopez, one of Walker’s neighbors.
“We went to Mexico for a month. He mowed the yard while we were gone. We had only asked him to make sure everything was okay while we were gone and no one that wasn’t supposed to be here was here. We never have to ask for anything. Me, my husband and our three girls. He’s always been there for us.
“He works very hard at his job. This money will be a Godsend to him.”
When Walker was found, he was in Cullman making a delivery for his company.
As soon as he returned, the crowd had already gathered anticipating his reaction.
Howie Guja, presented Walker with his check and tears immediately filled his eyes.
“This is such a blessing. I don’t even know what to say,” said Walker as he looked at his check. “I appreciate this. I really do.”
As far as future plans for the winner?
Walker said he plans to give a portion to his church, help his family and do some renovations on his home.
“First thing I’m going to do is get an accountant. So I know what I’m doing and don’t go to jail,” he laughed. “I appreciate everyone. You just don’t know what it means to me.”
After the crowd cleared and the initial shock set in, Walker picked up his $1,000,000 check and went back to work.
