During Wednesday’s Marshall County Commission meeting, Commission members voted to give those registered to vote in the Union Grove area a new polling location.
“The town of Union Grove and that community for 50 plus years had been voting at the post office/Masonic Lodge Building,” said Ronny Shumate, Commissioner for District #1. “Their attorney said there is a legal issue with insurance, by non-Masonic Lodge members being in the building and possibly getting injured. And there’s no parking there either. They told us last year that they didn’t want us to use it anymore, but we informed them that we cannot change locations within 90 days of polling. So, we have had our last election there.”
Shumate said himself and Marshall County Probate Judge, Andrea LeCroy, have met with the Union Grove town council.
“Our County Attorney has drawn up a contract,” Shumate continued. “We have toured the facility, it has a restroom, Handicap ramps and lots of room to vote in. It’s just moving a quarter of a mile down the road. The town only has 82 citizens and is only 200 yards long but the community it covers has 1,500 people that come out there to vote.”
Commission approved the resolution to move the Union Grove polling location from Union Grove Community Center to the Town of Union Grove building, (formerly known as Brindlee Mountain School), 3685 Union Grove Road, Union Grove
March 5, 2024 is the next slated election.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, Marshall County Extension Coordinator, Kristen Roberson, was a special guest speaker at Wednesday’s meeting. She gave a brief update on the Extension Office and 2022 Marshall County Highlights.
“We like to wait until the school year is over so we can get some accurate numbers,” she said to the Commission. “We are always in the top 5 or 6 in the state for our 4-H Programs. We are actually the 13th largest population-wise. We have more 4-H going than that of Jefferson and Mobile Counties. We are very proud of the things we have been able to accomplish. We thank you for your continued contribution and support, we couldn’t function without you.”
There is a 4-H club in every age eligible school in Marshall County.
This is the following break-down for 2022:
Total County Expenses - $546,148
Auburn University & Alabama A&M University Financial Contribution - $477,648
Marshall County County Commission Appropriation - $30,000
Office Space & Utilities Provided By County Commission - $38,500
Extension Educational Programs Offered to Marshall County Residents in 2022 – 360
Marshall County Citizens served by Extension Programming in 2022 – 7,218
Youth Participants in 4-H Activities in Marshall County – 2,284
4-H Projects Completed – 28
Volunteers Donating 300+ hours – 50
Animal Science Project Participants – 79
4-H State Championship Shooters (Shotgun & Archery) – 46 Largest In The State
4-H Summer Campers; 3 Scholarships Granted – 35
In other business, Commission members also approved:
Maintenance:
Approved payment request to The Bug Doctor, $165
Sheriff:
Approved to purchase (5) vehicles with police packages off of state bid contract
Engineering:
•Approved to bid out annual bids for FY2023 and bids to be renewed
• Approved Rick Watson for FY2023-2024 ACCA Legislative Committee
• MCPALS: White goods pick up and dumpster for District 2 on Monday, July 17th
Animal Shelter
Commission Chairman, James Hutcheson, gave a brief update on the animal shelter.
“I just want to remind everyone of July’s Free Adoption Month. There are 23 animals in the shelter as of today. I am paying for that out of my own pocket,” he continued. “The air conditioners are also going in the shelter this week. It should all be completed hopefully by next week. That will be a big improvement to the shelter.”
Union Grove Road Closing
The paving crew will be out at Union Grove Road sometime in the next two weeks repairing issues.
A detour will be set up and the detour roads are accessible with electronic signs will be in place.
The next scheduled Marshall County Commission meeting will be held Wednesday, July 26th.
