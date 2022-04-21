This Thursday, April 21, through Sunday, April 24, the Whole Backstage will have a special guest production in our Black Box Theatre called “What NOT to do When Your House is Haunted,” brought to us by Evil Cheez Productions.
This is a hilarious parody of every haunted house movie ever made and has only been performed once before at the Lowry House in Huntsville, AL.
There will be 50 seats per show with five chances to watch. Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $15 at the door.
We are using SignupGenius.com to reserve seats for this exclusive show. Visit our Facebook page for event information or go to our website at www.wholebackstage.com and click on the Haunted show poster to reserve your seat. Please arrive at least 10 minutes prior to show time so your seat reservation is guaranteed.
We will begin allowing walk-in ticket sales 5 minutes prior to showtime as theatre capacity allows. Check our Facebook and Instagram pages for current and upcoming events. We look forward to seeing you at the theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.