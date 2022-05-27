In the last session, The Alabama legislature passed “constitutional carry,” meaning, starting in January, law-abiding citizens will no longer need to purchase a permit to carry a gun concealed.
Sheriff Phil Sims said he was in favor of law, but his office – and his discretionary budget – are now taking a big hit because people aren’t renewing their pistol permits at the same rate. The funds from the $10 a year permits can only be used for law enforcement purposes.
The sheriff has used the money in the past for computers for investigators, weapons and vests for new deputies, training for deputies and corrections officers and much more. It’s going to put a real crinkle in his operations with the way funds are dropping.
“I handle all the pistol permits and I can tell you how much they are dropping,” said chief deputy Steve Guthrie.
Before the law was passed, they typically got 40 to 60 permit applications or renewals a day. Weekends would bring 150 or so applications.
“We’re averaging 4 or 5 applications a day now and we got 10 applications last weekend,” Guthrie said.
Pistol permits have typically brought in well over $100,000 a year for the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Sims said there are legitimate reasons to continue getting a permit. Even with constitutional carry, there are some places where people are not allowed to carry concealed unless they have a permit.
Also, if you travel out of state, many other states don’t have constitutional carry. They still require a permit.
“I know what is going to happen,” Sheriff Sims said. “Someone is going to let their permit lapse. They’re going to travel out of state and get pulled over and get in trouble for not having a permit.”
Alabama does have “reciprocity” with a number of other states that honor Alabama pistol permits. Even if another state has constitutional carry, it is likely just for their citizens, not for people from out-of-state.
One other reason to continue getting a permit, Sheriff Sims, said, is simply that doing so allows someone to support their local sheriff’s office.
“It’s only $10 a year,” he said.
Beginning in October, lifetime permits will be available, $150 for those over age 60, $300 for those under age 60 and free to active duty military and veterans.
Sheriff Sims did note that the lifetime permit is contingent upon ALEA, the state law enforcement agency, getting a database up and running of “certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.” In the case of the lifetime permits, those people are convicts who committed a crime of violence and people who have been adjudicated as having a mental problem.
The database is not up as of now, the sheriff said.
The legislature established a fund for “lost revenue” for sheriffs.
But there’s a catch that will hurt the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. 2022 is considered the “base line year” for the lost funds.
“Really, it would have been better for us if 2021 had been the baseline year since we are already seeing a big drop in our pistol permit funds in 2022,” the sheriff said.
There are lots of parts to the new concealed carry law, including a duty to declare you have a weapon on your person or in your car if you are stopped and the officer asks you about a weapon.
Sheriff Sims says everyone should read a synopsis of the law for themselves if they plan to carry concealed under the new constitutional carry law.
