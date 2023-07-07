Each year, bargain hunters, yard sale connoisseurs, treasure seekers and those who just like to haggle make their way through northeastern Alabama for the biggest yard sale shopping spree in the world. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, a once-a-year, 690-mile shopping trip also known as the 127 Yard Sale, takes place August 3-6, 2023, and along with shopping, treasure hunting, and bargaining, there is plenty of sightseeing to do along the North Alabama stretch that begins in Gadsden, Alabama and travels along the Lookout Mountain Parkway through DeKalb County and into Chattanooga, Tenn.
The World’s Longest Yard Sale offers everything from antiques, collectibles, furniture and dishware to fresh local produce and homemade jams and jellies as well as food vendors and live entertainment. It is estimated to be more than 1,000 vendors in Alabama alone.
Vendors are typically up and running by 8 a.m. and operate until late in the evening each day of the event. Shoppers are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes, insect repellent and sunscreen and to bring plenty of hand sanitizer and water. For lodging information, directions, road closures and more information, visit https://visitlookoutmountain.com/worlds-longest-yard-sale/ or call DeKalb Tourism at 888.805.4740 or Greater Gadsden Area Tourism at 888-565-0411.
