The school board approved of a new Child Nutrition Program salary schedule at the Marshall County Board of Education meeting on June 14. The salary increases were explained as crucial by the board’s Chief Financial Officer Bob Hagood because the CNP department is needing to hire new managers and employees.
Hagood said that his department has been doing a compensation analysis of the current CNP salary schedule and found their schedule was below the peer average in the area. He said other school systems are paying supplements for certification instead of having a separate schedule.
“We have taken all these findings and analysis of what we did, and it was based on similar districts to us as well as the market. We look at both,” Hagood said.
Hagood’s department is planning on continuing these evaluations for every department over the next few months.
The board also approved of the following retirements/resignations and new hires.
Retirements/resignations:
Douglas Elementary—Tracy Sims, teacher, resignation effective June 2, 2022.
Breanna Carnes, teacher, resignation effective June 14, 2022.
Douglas —Lebron Lusk, bus driver, resignation from bus route effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Brindlee Mountain Elementary —Bonita Kirkland, custodian, resignation/retirement effective August 1, 2022.
New hires:
Asbury Elementary — Kimbria Pilkington, pre-k auxiliary teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Cori Willoughby, temporary summer custodian, effective June 20, 2022.
Brindlee Mountain Elementary —Jayme Snider, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Stephanie Williams, half-time media specialist/half-time technology, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Brindlee Mountain Primary — Jessica Pankey, administrative assistant, effective July 5, 2022.
Douglas Elementary —Shea Jimmerson Buchanan, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Brittney Hood Taylor Paschal, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Hannah Martin, bookkeeper, effective June 20, 2022.
Lindsey H. Skirlock, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year, pending certification.
Sloman Primary — Elizabeth Uptain, bookkeeper, effective July 6, 2022.
Kim Wallace, pre-k collaborative teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
Douglas Middle/High — Tyler Tarvin, teacher, effective for the 2022-2023 school year, paid from State EL and Federal funds.
