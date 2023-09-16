SKIRUM — Twenty-nine years after Alabama became the 22nd state in the nation in 1819, what is now Skirum Methodist Church was founded in south DeKalb County.
On Sunday, Sept. 17, current and former members of the church will gather to celebrate its 175th anniversary.
The service starts at 10 a.m. with congregational hymn singing. Robi Coker will present the church’s history, and Rev. Jerry Croft and Rev. Doc Shell will share messages on where the church has been through the years.
Luther A. Powell Sr. is Rev. Croft’s grandfather. He served as Skirum’s pastor from 1928-32.
Skirum Methodist’s current pastor, Greg Leonard, will share a message about how the church is moving forward as part of the Global Methodist Church.
In December 2022, Skirum Methodist voted to disaffiliate with the United Methodist Church and become a member of the Global Methodist Church.
The church’s first location was on the Larkinville Road (now DeKalb County Highway 20) one mile northwest of its present location. The original location is now known as Fuller-Monroe Hill.
In 1848, the first church building was constructed of pine poles. The first name was Pine Grove Methodist Episcopal Church South.
The second location was near what is now known as the Byron Barn Kelly Place, about one-fourth mile from the present site. It’s believed the name Pine Grove was changed to Prospect when the church moved to this location.
In 1884, the Rev. James H. Morton deeded two acres of land to the South Hill Circuit, the church’s present site. The name Prospect continued.
In 1939, the name Prospect Methodist Episcopal Church South was changed to Prospect Methodist Church. In 1954, the name Prospect was changed to Skirum Methodist Church. It became Skirum United Methodist Church in 1968.
After disaffiliating from the United Methodists last December, the church reclaimed the name Skirum Methodist Church.
On May 31, 2020, a one-vehicle accident caused structural damage to the building, which was erected in 1926. The building was torn down March 28, 2021, and the church conducted services in its fellowship hall, which is named for the late Rev. Robert A. Coleman, a Skirum pastor who led in building the facility in 1997.
Skirum Methodist erected a new building to replace the old one and celebrated its first service there Feb. 26 of this year.
A complete list of Skirum’s pastors is not available. The church’s first pastor on record was A.P. Lowery in 1870. Thurrin A. Monroe was the church’s first member on record, and he joined in 1848.
There will be a covered dish luncheon in the fellowship hall at noon following the 175th anniversary celebration.
