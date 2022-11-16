BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Ken Williams, of Guntersville, recently received The Alpha Award at Lake Homes Realty’s National Agent Summit for his exceptional achievements in real estate. The Alpha Award is one of the highest awards given at the National Agent Summit.
“It was a great honor to receive The Alpha Award for achievements in real estate at the Lake Homes Realty Ninth Annual National Agent Summit this year,” Williams said.
“I would like to take this time to thank everyone I have worked with from buyers/sellers, attorneys, agents, and assistants. It takes a village to work in ‘The Business,’ and I appreciate all of you that have been a part of my journey.”
The Alpha Award is given to agents with a total transaction volume of $25 million or greater with 60 or more transition sides with a total transaction volume of $18 million or greater between Sept. 1, 2021, and August 31, 2022.
It should be noted that total transaction volume is the sum of the property sale price of each transaction side represented, even if the side represented was shared with another agent.
“Ken continues to impress with his hard work and dedication, year after year, and we are proud to present him with this major award,” said Glenn S. Phillips, CEO of Lake Homes Realty. “The Alpha Award is one of our company’s most prestigious honors. Agents like Ken are why Lake Homes Realty is one of the fastest-growing companies in the country.”
Lake Homes Realty (LakeHomes.com) is a multi-state real estate company focused on lake homes and land.
The Alabama-based brokerage has been named six consecutive times as one of the fastest- growing companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine. Lake Homes Realty is a licensed real estate brokerage in 35 states and is growing rapidly into additional states.
