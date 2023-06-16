The Albertville Aggie Band is known for its tradition of excellence, having won spots to perform in nationally televised events, such as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade among many others.
That rich heritage and outstanding performances may be due to Stacy Goss, Aggie Band Director from 1975 to 1996.
Goss enjoyed a lengthy career in public music education as band director at Brooks High School, Albertville High School and Carrollton Christian Academy in Texas. He led the Albertville band to the 1983, 1987 and 1992 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parades, and won multiple Grand Championships in festivals across the Southeast.
After retiring from directing the band, Goss founded American Travel Consulting in 2013 after working in the travel industry and built ATC into a successful group travel company. Other former Aggie Band directors Chris Lindley and Curtis Burttram were also members of ATC.
“I was a junior at AHS when Mr. Goss came to Albertville in 1975,” shared David Bearden. “After graduation in 1977, I went to Alabama and was his first student from Albertville (of many) that went on to become a band director. My first job was at Gadsden High School.
“I was so nervous about my first band camp! The Sunday night before camp was to start on Monday, I called [Mr. Goss] and he invited me over to his house, where we sat around the kitchen table for several hours, and he made sure I had everything prepared that I needed for the next day - when he could have been doing work for his own camp.
“He was always available to help out anyone. I just retired after 42 years of band directing, and I owe so much to Mr. Goss and all the things he did for me over the years.”
Bearden is one of many who posted remembrances of Goss on various social media sites Thursday.
“My years in the Aggie Band, under the leadership of Mr. Goss and Mr. (Robert) Killian, instilled in me the drive to push myself to my limits and strive for the best in everything I do,” said Haley Weatherman.
“That drive has carried me throughout adulthood and shaped my life in so many ways. I passed that drive on to my daughters and I see the results every day.
“Mr. Stacy Goss is a legend in my eyes and will be missed by many.”
Directorial return
In 2016, then band director Chris Lindley invited Goss to return to his alma mater to once again direct the band at halftime.
“I am very happy to be here,” Goss said at the time. “I am tremendously proud of this band program and what it has accomplished since I retired. [Lindley and Burttram] continue to take this band to another level and that makes me proud.”
Goss, a music graduate of Auburn University, taught at Brooks High School in Lauderdale County for his first job.
He taught at Brooks for five years before moving to Albertville with the mantra that one develops their confidence through their success.
Christopher J. Pearce, a tuba player in the Aggie Band from 1987-91, said Goss demanded excellence from all band members.
“Mr. Goss always demanded a level of excellence from his band members,” Pearce said. “He always went above and beyond in showing love and respect to all band members.
“He was a true leader. Because of his leadership I was able to go to New York City and march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in 1987. It was a wonderful experience.”
AHS became the second band from the state of Alabama to be selected to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade, following Homewood.
During the band’s 2011 trip to the Rose Parade, Goss had retired but was working for the travel company hired to help coordinate travel to California.
Lindley said when the group arrived in Los Angeles, they did not know who would meet them, but it was Goss.
“No one but the directors really knew (Goss) would be there,” Lindley said. “When he walked in, many of the adults on the trip began to look at each other with amazement. It finally dawned on me he had taught all these adults when they were in the Aggie Band. Mr. Goss was like a celebrity to those folks and he spent the next few hours catching up with each one and recounting old band stories.
“It impressed me that he remembered each person by name and could recall what instrument they played, as if they just finished band class.
“It was truly inspirational to see how beloved he was by so many.”
Goss’ most personal moment with the AHS band was when he traveled with the band to Jordan-Hare Stadium to perform at halftime. There, he conducted the Aggie Band. At the end of the performance, the fans in the stadium gave the band a standing ovation, a moment that Goss said made him the proudest of his band, both as an Auburn alum and as the architect of the band.
Since Goss’ departure, the AHS band has made four more national TV appearances, with three Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parades under Curtis Burttram and the band’s first appearance at the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.
‘Better to give than receive’
Tony Bearden said Goss came to Albertville during his freshman year and over the ensuing four years, taught the “rookies” a lot.
“Our class was his first group of rookies,” Bearden said. “I can’t even write on here all the memories I have of band with Mr. Goss.
“One thing I do want to share is that of learning it’s better to give than to receive.
“One day during my senior year, he said, ‘Bearden, I need you to go to the cemetery and play Taps at a funeral.’
“I was thinking to myself, why don’t you do it? You’re a better player than me.’
“But I went, played Taps for complete strangers, veterans of our great military, with tears rolling down my cheeks. That’s when my desire to serve other began, instilling in me it’s better to give than to receive. I began serving in communities I lived in as a member of the volunteer fire service in 1981 and retired with 21 years as chief of a volunteer fire department.
“That was instigated by Mr. Stacy P. Goss and the values he instilled in me back in high school.”
Monica Musick Corbett, a student of Goss’ in the late 1970s, agreed.
“He taught us all self-control and discipline,” she said. “If we acted out, there were consequences, like staying after school to vacuum the band room.
“But he saw the talent you had inside of you and squeezed it out. He taught you to appreciate yourself and your talents.”
Lindley, a former Aggie Band director whose career began in 2002, said he worked with Goss in the travel business for 10 years.
“We would travel to major cities all over the country, and when we would see homeless people, Goss always stopped, gave them a bit of money and talked to them,” Lindley said. “He always told them he wished them the best.”
Lindley like so many others, remembered how Goss pushed students for their best.
“He pushed the kids so hard, but they loved him for it because if it is worth doing, it is worth doing right,” Lindley said.
Jon Paul Campbell said he first met Goss when Campbell was a seventh-grade band member. From then on, he counted Goss as a mentor and later as a close friend.
“Stacy took a tremendous interest in men in high school,” Campbell said. “He shepherded me along and helped me become successful.
“When I became a band director, Stacy invested a lot of time and effort in helping me move along in my career.
“Later, when I went into administration, Stacy stayed in close contact with me and I counted him as a dear friend and mentor up until the day he passed away. I spoke to him just a few weeks ago when he started falling ill.
“The amazing thing is I thought I was unique in that he took such an interest in me. But looking through comments now, in different generations he did the same things.
“He was a tremendous leader and visionary. He took Albertville’s band program and moved it to the next level. I truly believe the success of not only the band, but also the city as a whole, was a product of Stacy’s vision.”
