Marshall Christian Academy has the enviable problem of all schools: they have so many students enrolled they have run out of space for classes.
The school, currently housed on the campus of Brashers Chapel Church, was gifted the ultimate gift by Solid Rock Church recently: a new church building and surrounding 14 acres.
Josh West, MCA board of director’s president, made the announcement last week, 17 years after MCA was founded.
“The campus of Brashers Chapel has been the home of MCA from its inception and through God’s blessings, the school has grown to a point that a separate campus is needed to support the continued growth and future expansion plans,” West said. “This expansion was the original goal of the founders so that Marshall Christian Academy can further partner with our surrounding communities, families and churches.”
West said there are about three weeks left before the new school year starts and MCA already has 200 students registered. The school had 180 in the 2022-23 school year.
“And this is after we had the largest graduating class ever in 2023,” he said. “We had 20 graduates. And we continue to grow by leaps and bounds!”
West is careful to characterize what is happening between the two churches and campuses as an expansion of MCS, not a relocation.
“We don’t want people to think we are going from one place to the next,” he said. “We are expanding to this campus. Eventually, this will be home for MCA.”
This fall, preschool classes will be housed at the Solid Rock campus. School leaders will then begin the task of designing a new building.
“We have tentative plans right now, but nothing is set in stone,” West said.
Fundraisers are also in the works, including a “Blueprints and Barbecue” charity auction and dinner Oct. 26. The event will be held at the Solid Rock campus featuring silent and live auctions and a dinner. Tickets will be available at both school campuses.
Anyone interested in making a donation or discussing estate planning or other forms of financial support for the school should email West at jwest@marshallchristian.org.
Beginning of blessings
In the summer of 2022, the congregation at Solid Rock Church, led by Pastor Chris Snider, began praying for God to guide their next steps and to use them for His glory. After months of praying and seeking God’s will, Pastor Chris was moved by a simple Facebook post asking for the community’s help.
On May 1, 2023, the Board of Marshall Christian Academy in Albertville posted on its Facebook page that it had entered into the planning phase of its campus expansion and needed the community’s help. When Pastor Chris read that post, God recalled into his memory the original vision of Solid Rock Church, to have a Christian school on its campus. Pastor Chris shared this post with his wife and the two began to pray that God would make His path clear to them.
Shortly after the post, Pastor Chris was contacted by the School Board of Marshall Christian on the possibility of selling Solid Rock’s campus to the school. What seemed like an odd call, went on for over an hour and God began to work.
Not believing in coincidences, Pastor Chris felt strongly that God was working on Solid Rock Church to further His kingdom in a mighty way. God has been doing mighty work at Marshall Christian Academy. During the 22-23 school year, seven students gave their lives to Christ, and God is ready for more.
Pastor Chris didn’t realize that the MCA family had been praying for months for God to open up doors and move mountains so that His school could find a new home that would allow for growth and give more families in our area the opportunity to experience what God was doing in the lives of their students.
Solid Rock Church had the opportunity to return a blessing from God and watch Him use it to bless many more. Throughout the many conversations between Solid Rock and Marshall Christian Academy, the goal was always to allow God to further His kingdom.
On May 30, 2023, Solid Rock Church asked for representatives from Marshall Christian Academy to join them at their campus to pray. Pastor Chris begin by discussing the history and vision of Solid Rock, as well as the plan that God had been working out with Marshall Christian. Pastor Chris showed a picture on their screen of where God was leading Solid Rock Church and that picture said “Future Home of Marshall Christian Academy.” Met by excitement, tears, and praises to God, the Marshall Christian family was overwhelmed by the graciousness that Solid Rock was showing in allowing their campus to be repurposed for the forever home of MCA.
The amazing part
Pastor Chris said Solid Rock Church had met many times with discussion and prayer and seeking God to reveal how to make this happen and God had revealed that they should donate their entire campus, debt-free, to Marshall Christian Academy!
Everyone present could see God working out the impossible. The statement was made “Who does this?” The answer is...God. A congregation walking closely with God, being led by the Holy Spirit, passionate about building the Kingdom, and willing to let God do the impossible was the hands and feet of God’s work, West said.
The next few weeks would be a blur as the flurry of readying the campus in time for the new school year began. Through the willingness of a Spirit-led congregation and the determination of a God-powered school, a bond has been made that will benefit the families of Marshall and surrounding counties for years to come. God has proven during this process that He has plans for the students in our area, so it’s now our time to get behind Marshall Christian Academy and support its mission of “changing lives”.
Marshall Christian Academy will be relocating its preschool program to the new campus beginning this upcoming school year in August 2023. Over the coming months, construction will begin on a large education building and auditorium. The goal is to complete construction and move the entire school to the new campus by the start of the 24-25 school year. This amazing 12-acre campus will allow MCA the room to grow and also to have its own athletic fields.
To the congregation of Solid Rock Baptist Church, Marshall Christian Academy cannot begin to express our gratitude to you all. We know that God has big plans for you and you can truly say, “With God, all things are possible”! Wherever God takes you, we believe that the next phase of God’s work in your church is going to be mighty.
To the congregation of Brasher’s Chapel Church, we thank you for believing in the original vision of Michael Hollingsworth, Bobby Bentley, and Wade Morrow and for the many years of support that have allowed Marshall Christian Academy to be a success. We pray that as we move into this next phase, we can honor what you started and give a lasting legacy to each person that has allowed God to use them to further His kingdom through His school.
