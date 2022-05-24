National operator, Pegasus Senior Living, was just awarded the designation of Best Senior Living for 12 of its communities from the U.S. News and World Report’s 2022-23 survey, including their communities in Albertville and Florence, Bridgewood Gardens and The Renaissance of Florence.
From their press release, the U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy the U.S. News’ objective statistical assessment of each senior living community’s performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and Feb. 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.
In an interview with Senior Housing News about the reward, Pegasus Co-Founder, CEO, and Chair, Chris Hollister, said, “The old real estate adage is location, location, location — with us, it’s reputation, reputation, reputation.”
(0) comments
