ALBERTVILLE – Albertville City Schools is thrilled to announce its prestigious designation as a Woz ED Career Pathway District. This remarkable recognition reflects the district’s dedication to providing cutting-edge technology education and empowering students with essential skills for success in the digital age.
Woz ED, the groundbreaking education initiative founded by technology luminary and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, aims to revolutionize learning by offering dynamic and hands-on experiences in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics.
“Woz Pathway schools are an elite group of schools that exemplify teaching and learning designed for students to explore their future in the tech economy,” said Wozniak.
Albertville was personally inducted by Wozniak at the annual conference. Currently, there are only 10 Woz ED pathway districts, 15 pathway schools, and one pathway organization. Albertville is Alabama’s first pathway district, and all six schools have received the pathway designation.
“We are honored and elated to be recognized as a Woz-Ed Pathway District,” said ACS Technology Coach Spring Charles. “This partnership allows us to take a giant leap forward in providing our students with an exceptional educational experience rooted in innovation and technology. We believe that empowering our students with the skills they need to thrive in the digital age is of paramount importance, and this collaboration will undoubtedly elevate our ability to do so.”
With this esteemed distinction, Albertville City Schools will collaborate closely with Woz ED to implement a comprehensive educational framework that fosters creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. The partnership will provide unparalleled access to cutting-edge resources, curriculum enhancements, and professional development opportunities for educators, ensuring students receive a well-rounded education that prepares them for the challenges and opportunities of the future.
Each school is now utilizing Woz ED curriculum, which prepares students for careers in STEM and computer science fields. Pathways include animation, artificial intelligence, augmented reality/virtual reality, coding, cybersecurity, drone, engineering design process, mobile development, and robotics.
Woz Pathway Schools are recognized by Wozniak as changemakers in STEM education. Pathway schools and districts make a strong commitment to multiple pathways and access for all students. To reach Pathway status, Albertville implemented:
• A dedicated STEM room at each school.
• A dedicated STEM teacher at each school.
• A STEM schedule that accommodates all learners in each school.
• Nine career pathways
• A 1-to-3 device to student ratio.
