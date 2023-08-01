Albertville City Schools was recently named Alabama’s First Woz ED Career Pathway District. Pictured, from left, is Interim Superintendent Todd Watkins, PowerUpEDU Head of Professional Learning and Teacher Engagement Maggie Phillips, Technology Coach Spring Charles, Executive Director of Instructional Services Beth Rigsby, Executive Director of Federal Programs Andy Jones, PowerUpEDU co-founder Jerry Gaillard, and former Superintendent Dr. Boyd K. English. ACS partners with PowerUpEDU to provide students with the Woz ED curriculum.