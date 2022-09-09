An Alabama judge will have to decide if the alleged killer of three people in Guntersville truly “suffers from significantly subaverage intellectual functioning” and therefore shouldn’t be eligible for the death penalty.
Robert Tuten, of Huntsville, and Jerry Baker, of Albertville, attorneys for Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, filed a motion Sept. 2 asking the state to prohibit the death penalty in this case because Spencer is intellectually disabled.
Spencer is awaiting trial in connection to the murders of Colton Lee, 7; his great-grandmother, Marie Martin; and her neighbor, Martha Reliford, in Guntersville in July 2018 while Spencer was out on parole.
He was charged with seven count of capital murder in the case and prosecutors have said they will seek the death penalty.
Spencer was intellectually tested in December of 2021. He was determined to have “extremely low range” intelligence scores. Court records show he also failed multiple grades in school, quit after the eighth grade, never learned to read or write, and while in school attended special education classes.
The state of Alabama issued a response stating Spencer does not meet the definition of an intellectually disabled person under Alabama law. Court records show that Spencer tested significantly higher when he took previous intelligence tests with the Alabama Department of Corrections.
The filing says the state believes Spencer has the “ability to feign his responses” making his IQ appear lower than it really is.
The filing also points to Spencer’s ability to do automotive body work, his detailed admission of the crimes, his planning and carrying out of the crimes and his furtive plans to avoid detection as examples of not suffering deficits in adaptive behavior.
The state also pointed to Spencer’s refusal to cooperate with an expert on May 19, 2022, who traveled to Guntersville to conduct an evaluation of Spencer for determining if he did have an intellectual disability.
Spencer is set to go to trial on Oct. 17.
