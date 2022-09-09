An Alabama judge will have to decide if the alleged killer of three people in Guntersville truly “suffers from significantly subaverage intellectual functioning” and therefore shouldn’t be eligible for the death penalty. 

Robert Tuten, of Huntsville, and Jerry Baker, of Albertville, attorneys for Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, filed a motion Sept. 2 asking the state to prohibit the death penalty in this case because Spencer is intellectually disabled. 

