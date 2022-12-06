BOAZ, Ala. — A public hearing was held Monday, Nov. 28, during the Boaz City Council meeting to introduce a series of proposed zoning ordinance amendments.
BOAZ, Ala. — A public hearing was held Monday, Nov. 28, during the Boaz City Council meeting to introduce a series of proposed zoning ordinance amendments.
Discussion included:
• Amending Table 5-1 “Area and Dimensional Requirements, Agricultural District.” The proposed change would place a minimum square footage requirement on residential dwellings in agricultural district to a minimum heated square footage of 1,200.
• Amending Table 3-1 “Uses Permitted in Residential Districts.” The proposal would change the institutional use for Low Intensity on Table 3-1 from “Permitted by Right” to “Conditional Use,” in which approval from the Planning Commission would be required.
• Amending section 4.04 “B-4 Central Business District (Downtown).” This would change all institutional uses in B-4 District from “Permitted by Right” to “Conditional Use,” in which approval from the Planning Commission would be required.
• Amending section 2.07.03 “Parking and Storage of Certain Vehicles.” The ordinance, if approved, would be amended to read: “In residential districts, inoperable motor vehicles without current license, include cars, trucks, vans, boats, [buses], recreation vehicles, trailers, and similar vehicles must be situated in the rear yard as not to be a visible nuisance from the public roadway or the adjoining property.”
Following a public hearing, the council voted to suspend the rules, bypassing a formal introduction, to adopt the proposed ordinance changes.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the accounts payable voucher dated Nov. 10- 23, totaling $553,354.48.
• Approved a one-time pay raise of net $250 for all full-time employees with one year or more of service; and net $175 to all part-time, temporary, paid on call firefighters, and full-time employees with less than one year of service.
• Reappointed Royce Ogle to the Boaz Industrial Development Board through Dec. 8, 2028.
• Appointed Rodney Frix to the Boaz Industrial Development Board through Dec. 1, 2028. The appointment is effective Dec. 1.
• Announced a public hearing “ascertaining, fixing and determining the amount of assessment to be charged as a lien on the property located at 16 Pleasant Hill Cutoff Rd., Parcel ID# 05-01-12-0-001-024.004,” would be held Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. at the Boaz Senior Center. The mayor and council will consider a resolution assessing costs and a lien in the amount of $5,319.01. The building that used to set on the property was recently demolished by the city.
• Entered into executive session to discuss future economic development.
The city council was scheduled to meet Dec. 4 and will meet for the final time of 2022 on Dec. 19 — the first and third Mondays of the month — in consideration of the holidays. Typically, the council meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month. Coverage of those meetings may be found in future editions of The Reporter.
