The decision was made last month by Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries that the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will no longer take the lead in offering dicamba/auxin training for 2023.

The best way for row crop growers to be trained is by using manufacturer’s training. Some of these companies may offer in-person trainings too, said Dr. Steve Li, Alabama Extension weed scientist.

