The decision was made last month by Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries that the Alabama Cooperative Extension System will no longer take the lead in offering dicamba/auxin training for 2023.
The best way for row crop growers to be trained is by using manufacturer’s training. Some of these companies may offer in-person trainings too, said Dr. Steve Li, Alabama Extension weed scientist.
Dr. Li says, “Alabama Extension might offer one training in each region as last-minute resort in April to help our growers get certified ($15 training fee still applies vs free training from manufactures).”
However, growers are encouraged to take manufacture trainings as early as possible and they will need to keep a copy of the training certificate.
For links to the manufacturer trainings or for more information, please contact the Marshall County Extension Office at 256-582-2009 or HYPERLINK "mailto:ckv0002@aces.edu" \t "_blank" ckv0002@aces.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.