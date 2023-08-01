Sunday afternoon the Guntersville Civitan Park was filled with welcoming hugs and smiles as Recovery By the Lake drew in hundreds from across the county.
The event, hosted by R.O.S.S. Marshall County, Lifepoint CR, First Baptist CR, Rose Church of God CR, Stay Free CR and LHDC, was for those who are recovering from an addiction or those needing the help to start the process.
Rickey Kelley, who helps with Lifepoint Church Celebrate Recovery, said he was so proud to see everyone who came out.
“It’s been an amazing day, God has been so good to us,” he said to the crowd under the pavilion. “We believe that Jesus is the only way to heaven. There is no other way a man can be saved. If you are here today and you have never put your faith and trust in Jesus Christ, I can’t think of a better day to do it.”
Katie Harmon, who has suffered from addiction, said the day moved her heart.
“I 1000% believe that God delivered me in jail in 2014. And when I stepped back into it, it was my doing, and He delivered me again,” she said. “When I got clean the last time, He said open your windows and let all the light in because what is in the light I control and what’s in the darkness, the devil controls. And so, my window has been open ever since.”
Harmon said she has been clean off Methamphetamine for six years.
“I am six years clean off of meth. I had almost 3 years before that, but I messed up for about 4 months. I had some things go on in a previous marriage and we got into some things we shouldn’t have been into and I got out of that marriage. I have been clean since Feb 2017,” she said. “I told my husband that this entire day made my heart so warm. It’s just so good. We don’t care if people are clean or sober or not. They come here because they might get something here that they didn’t get at church or wherever they came from. They might get a little bit of Jesus here and Jesus could change their life in an instance just by coming here.”
Last year, Clearview, where she received her recovery, asked Harmon to come back and create a Detox because they wanted to help the community and provide that service because there is such a need for it everywhere, not just our counties.
“I want to get the word out about our detox, it’s called Clearview. We help people get off opiates, benzodiazepines, alcohol and stimulants. If we can’t help you, we will find someone who can.”
The event also had a complimentary meal, door prizes, chip giveaways and baptisms in Lake Guntersville.
