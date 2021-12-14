The Marshall County Health Department inspected 110 food establishments in November and issued these grades. They are listed from lowest to highest:
Jessy Tacos & Tortas, Guntersville, 71
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Boaz, 75
Restaurant El Shaddai, Boaz, 77
Smoke Stack BBQ, Arab, 78
Zaxby's, Guntersville, 78
Neelkanth Varni LLC/DBA The Rock, Albertville, 79
Empresas La Poblana – Tortilleria, Albertville, 80
Scant City Food Mart, Arab, 80
Albertville Jet Pep LLC, Albertville, 80
Patrick's Restaurant, Guntersville, 80
Fonzy 7-11 Grocery and Beverage, Albertville, 82
Cazadores Fresh Mexican Grill, Grant, 82
Cedar Lodge, Guntersville, 82
Foodland Deli/Bakery, Guntersville, 82
Arby's, Guntersville, 83
Empresas La Poblana – Restaurant, Albertville, 83
Western Sizzlin, Boaz, 83
S & K #2 Stop, Albertville, 83
The Gridiron, Boaz, 85
Domino's Pizza, Albertville, 85
The Wildcat Café, Guntersville, 85
Rock House Eatery, Guntersville, 86
Los Arcos, Guntersville, 86
Y Mart Inc. – Bakery, Boaz, 86
Light House Café, Horton, 86
Huddle House, Guntersville, 87
Guntersville Child Development Center, Guntersville, 87
Captain D's Seafood, Boaz, 87
Grant Mountain Nutrition, Grant, 87
Hardee's, Grant, 87
Kaylee's Candy Company, Grant, 87
Pico de Gallo House, Albertville, 87
B&D Express Lane Inc dba Raceway, Guntersville, 87
JaMoka's Coffee Co., Guntersville, 88
Sugar and Spice Picker's Choice, Arab, 88
Jack's Family Restaurants, Boaz, 88
GTO at Waterfront, LLC, Scottsboro, 88
JaMoka's Coffee Co., Boaz, 88
Fire by the Lake, Guntersville, 89
Zaxby's, Boaz, 89
Little Caesar's Pizza, Boaz, 89
Lake Guntersville State Park Restaurant, Guntersville, 89
Anuja Investment Inc., Highpoint Road, 89
Hyatt Community Store, Nixon Chapel Road, 89
Sammy T's Auction Concessions, Douglas, 89
Willmore Supplements, Guntersville, 89
The Spot Nutrition, Guntersville, 89
Burger King, Guntersville, 90
Top of The Mountain Café, Union Grove, 90
KFC, Boaz, 90
Giovanni's, Albertville, 90
Forty Six 64-Commissary, Swearengin Road, 90
JaMoka's Coffee Co., Albertville, 90
Jack's Family Restaurants, Guntersville, 90
La Chimenea, Albertville, 90
Leo's Latino Restaurant, Boaz, 90
Sandy's Road House, Guntersville, 90
Waffle House, Boaz, 91
Hi-Tech Express, Arab, 91
Hog Leg Barbecue, Arab, 91
Yum Yum Tree, Albertville, 91
Pasquale's Pizza, Boaz, 91
Gunter's Landing Golf, Guntersville, 91
Lean Kitchen, Guntersville, 91
Wilson's BBQ, Albertville, 92
Backwoods Grocery, Swearengin Road, 92
Keller's Tackle & Grocery, Inc., New Hope, 92
Wal Mart #681 Produce, Guntersville, 92
Wavaho Food Mart, Guntersville, 92
Main Channel Brewery, Guntersville, 93
Fast Fixing Foods, Boaz, 93
Old Town Stock House, Guntersville, 93
Dairy Queen/Fourteen Foods, Boaz, 93
Honeycomb 431 Nutrition, Grant, 93
El Camino Real, Guntersville, 93
Hola Michoacan Ice Cream & Coffee, Guntersville, 93
Albertville Hospitality LLC, Albertville, 94
Sonic, Boaz, 94
Marshall Christian School, Albertville, 94
Boaz Child Development Center, Boaz, 94
Bubba Ritos, Guntersville, 94
Captain D's Seafood, Guntersville, 94
Foodland, Boaz, 94
Quality Inn, Albertville, 95
Dollar Tree, Arab, 95
Pub 412, Guntersville, 95
The Children's Place, Albertville, 95
Sprint Mart, Guntersville, 95
Lena's Rolling Kitchen, Boaz, 96
Cothran's Bakery, Boaz, B96
Tienda Hispana, Albertville 96
Chief City Nutrition, Oneonta 96
C & L Roasters-Mobile, Swearengin, 96
Jet Pep 8 - OM Sainath Inc., Arab, 96
Marshall Medical Center South, Boaz, 96
Piggly Wiggly, Boaz, 96
Tasty Donuts, Arab, 97
Stach on East Main, LLC, Albertville, 97
Olympic Sports LLC Albertville 97
Albertville Kindergarten/Pre K, Albertville, 97
Douglas Food Value – Produce, Douglas, 97
Dollar General, Boaz, 97
Family Dollar Store, Boaz, 97
Starbucks Coffee, Guntersville, 97
Walgreens, Boaz, 97
Wendy's, Guntersville, 98
Asbury High School Cafeteria, 98
Foodland Produce, Guntersville, 98
Hampton Inn Continental Breakfast, Guntersville, 98
Central Primary School, Albertville, 99
