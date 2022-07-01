WASHINGTON—Congressman Robert Aderholt released the following statement on the Safer Communities Act.
“The “Safer Communities Act” will not make our communities safer, it will only serve as another example of the left’s attack on law abiding gun owners and the right to bear arms guaranteed by the Second Amendment of our Constitution.
“One of the most concerning provisions in this bill is one that incentivizes the creation of red flag laws at the state level. This is a backwards system in which gun owners can be flagged without committing a crime, have their guns taken away from them by the government, and forced to go through the bureaucracy and prove their innocence in order to retrieve their rightfully owned firearms.
“It’s important to note that state red flag laws existed in Connecticut when the Sandy Hook tragedy occurred, and these red flag laws did not stop the sick individual from getting his hands on a gun. New York has some of the strictest red flag laws in the country, and that did not prevent the Buffalo shooting.
“Let’s focus on the root of the issue at hand, getting sick people the help they need before they ever go to purchase a gun. That’s why I’m proud to have supported the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act this week, which aims to do just that.”
