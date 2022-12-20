ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Gene Lambert and his wife, Faye, were recently honored as grand marshals of the Asbury Christmas Parade, held Dec. 4.
Mr. Lambert, who is set to turn 82 in January, is a retired pastor. He has officiated more than 1,000 funerals — 1,073 to be exact, per longtime friend Linda Gentry.
In addition to ministering several area Baptist churches over the years, he and Faye have grown and sold produce at farmers markets for many years.
Mr. Lambert has been diagnosed with lung cancer, Gentry said.
Gentry said Mr. Lambert was a special person who had always remained active in the community and supported the local schools. He worked concession stands at ball games for many years until there was an age limit placed on who could work the stands.
He always took time to visit the sick and elderly, she said.
“He’s a wonderful man of God,” Gentry told The Reporter in a phone interview. She said the two attended church together as teenagers.
Mr. Lambert is currently a member at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Albertville.
