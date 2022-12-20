Gene Lambert.JPG

Gene Lambert and his wife, Faye, were honored as grand marshals of Asbury’s Christmas Parade held Dec. 4

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Gene Lambert and his wife, Faye, were recently honored as grand marshals of the Asbury Christmas Parade, held Dec. 4.

Mr. Lambert, who is set to turn 82 in January, is a retired pastor. He has officiated more than 1,000 funerals — 1,073 to be exact, per longtime friend Linda Gentry.

