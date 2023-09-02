Boaz City Councilmembers were forced to postpone a public hearing regarding a rezoning request for the second time this month.
There was not a quorum at Thursday’s special meeting. Neither Councilman Mike Matthews nor Josh Greer attended Thursday’s meeting. Councilman Jeff Sims resigned from the council earlier this week. His vacant seat will be filled during the Sept. 11 regular meeting.
Turk earlier this year had petitioned the city’s Planning Commission for a change of zoning from R-1 (low density detached residential district) to B-2 (community commercial district).
The Planning Commission denied the request and Turk then filed an appeal with the Boaz City Council.
Since the meeting was postponed Thursday, City Attorney Christie Knowles said a special meeting could be called once the 15-day notification period was met, or the council could hold the public hearing Sept. 25 during its regularly scheduled meeting.
Turk plans to build a new medical office for his optometry practice. Once the building is complete, he would demolish the current building and begin construction on a second medical office building to house additional medical practitioners. Each building could be up to 5,000 square feet, he said, and would be built to suit the needs of the tenants recruited.
Neighboring homeowners – particularly those living along James Street – are against the rezoning.
“What if in several months, he’s bleeding money and about to lose his business? He’d take the first person who came along with money,” said Chad Cofield, a property owner adjacent to Turk’s current practice.
“If you look at the city’s zoning ordinances, there are pages of things that could come onto that property if it gets zoned B-2 – tattoo parlors, a bar, laundry services, and more.
“This is about my home. That’s why I’m fighting it.”
Attorney Rodney Edmondson is also against the rezoning, partly because his parents’ home is also along James Street.
Mayor David Dyar offered to discuss the issue and try to come to “some sort of compromise or some sort of agreement” despite not having a quorum to approve or deny the rezoning request.
“I had hoped we could use this time wisely and clear the air,” Dyar said.
Edmondson, however, disagreed.
“We are not going to agree on anything,” he said. “There isn’t going to be any business done tonight. You can’t hold a semi meeting.
“It doesn’t matter what Dr. Turk says. He can do anything he wants to if the property is zoned B-2. He can put out all the concepts and drawings and pretty things he wants, but once it is rezoned and he sells it, it can become anything like a bar or a tattoo parlor.”
Turk said he plans to use a medical recruiting firm to fill the empty buildings, and will not build them until and unless he secures physicians willing to sign a 10-year contract.
“I’ve always hand in mind to do something like this,” Turk said.
“There will be no access from any other street other than from U.S. 431. It will all be curbed and guttered, and landscaped.
“The office buildings would be open from 8 to 5 every day. Not in the evenings. Not on the weekends.”
