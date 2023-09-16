What a whirlwind month September has been. It just started and it’s half gone. Is this just me, or do you feel the same way? Lots of things are already history and more is coming.
I attended the Legislative Breakfast on September 7th in Arab. There was a huge crowd from all over the county. It was great seeing all these people from Albertville, Arab, Boaz, Douglas, Grant and the newly established Town of Cherokee Ridge coming together supporting Marshall County.
We are fortunate to have the young energetic men representing us in Montgomery. Thank you, Senator Scofield, Representative Kitchens and Representative Colvin for all you do for us.
Then on September 12th the United Way’s Kick off breakfast was held in Boaz. The Boaz Rec Center’s new gym/auditorium was filled to capacity in support of this year’s United Way campaign. Again, we are fortunate to live in an area where our friends and neighbors go the extra mile for our community. God is good.
Now, let’s talk about this thing called Marshall County RSVP ...one of our sister/brother programs that we really want to stress the importance of is Marshall County PALS (People Against a Littered State). They have a very hard working group, but they need more feet on the pavement. There are lots of streets, roads and trails in Marshall County and it seems like the trash get worse. If you have noticed in your area, seems like if you pick it up today, more is there tomorrow. Not only do we need more people helping with picking up, but we need people working to educate on the importance of a reduced litter environment. If you throw it out, who is going to pick it up? Be mindful. Look around you. We live in one of the most beautiful parts of the county. Let’s work to keep it that way.
There are several groups in Marshall County that have a goal of a litter-free environment. Let’s be mindful of trashing our streets and roadways. Think about locating the program in your area that deals with anti-litter. Several of the cities have programs that go along with our local PALS group. Check them out.
Give us a call here at RSVP if you don’t know who to contact for your particular area.
Next on my agenda today is the Marshall County Animal Shelter. They are always looking for volunteers to help exercise, socialize and even adopt one of their “babies.” Give them a call if you have an hour or two a week.
Our volunteers have stepped up in manning the information desk at the courthouse. However, we could still use one more volunteer. This volunteer post consists on a morning or afternoon (4 hour) shift to cover the information desk on the first floor of the courthouse. Giving information and answering questions that people have that come in - maybe they need a tag and don’t know where to go. Maybe they need to obtain a passport and aren’t sure which office handles that. All this information is furnished to you that you can pass it on to the citizens that have business in the courthouse.
We are still looking to get our computer lab back up and active again. We are looking for someone to teach a computer class. We are working on getting our Monday group back. If you are interested in sharing computer knowledge or get some computer knowledge, 9 on Monday mornings is to time to come on over. Coffee is hot.
These are just a few of the possibilities you have to be a volunteer and give back. I am sure if you have a specific interest, we can pair you up with a position that would be enjoyable to you.
Our classes are still going on at our facility on Hwy 431. A new Balance for Life exercise class is starting October 2nd. This class meets every Monday and Wednesday morning from 9-10 a.m.
Tai Chi, a great low impact exercise class meets every Tuesday morning from 9-10 a.m.
Our oil painting class has just started a new session. It’s not too late to get signed up for it.
Our next Acrylic Paint ‘n Take Class is scheduled for September 27th from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This month’s painting will have a lake landscape theme.
If you have some time on your hands and are not ready to “hit the rocker or recliner” (I assure you there is nothing worth watching on TV) consider what we have going on at RSVP or better yet consider what you might share here with others to make their life more enjoyable.
If you are interested in any of these give us a call and get all the information. We have implemented a new class policy – in order to keep up with class sizes and try to work toward giving you what your interests might be – Class fees must be paid in advance of each class to be considered registered for the class. Stop by the RSVP office to pay in person or mail us a check at 19272 U S Hwy 431, Guntersville, AL 35976.
If the class has to be cancelled the fee will be refunded. If you must cancel a class, the fee will be refunded if you call at least one day prior to the day of the class. Call us for information or you have any questions regarding any of the classes. Call 256 571-7734.
Hope to hear from you or see you real soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.