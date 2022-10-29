BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz City Schools Board of Education members unanimously approved out-of-state travel Oct. 20 for the high school’s Marching Pirate Band.
The band was recently invited to perform in the 80th Anniversary D-Day Memorial Parade and Allied Musical Salute to the Veterans, which will be held June 6, 2024, in Normandy, France. The Marching Pirates were the only high school band from Alabama to receive an invitation.
Gov. Kay Ivey announced the news during halftime of the Pirates’ football game last week against Douglas.
Superintendent Todd Haynie said he was really excited for the band to get the “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.
In other business, the board:
• Officially welcomed new board member Allison Brewster. Brewster was appointed by the Boaz City Council on Oct. 10 to serve the remainder of former board member Brett Johnson’s five-year term that expires April 26, 2025. Johnson recently vacated the seat after he and his family relocated to Gadsden.
• Approved payroll (September) and financials (August).
• Approved out-of-state travel for the Boaz High School Marching Band.
• Approved a contract with Marshall County Technical School.
• Approved a new driver’s education car lease.
• Approved the following personnel actions:
• Taylor Scott - Pre-K Auxiliary teacher at Boaz Elementary School, effective Thursday, September 22, 2022
• Whitt Hibbs - bus shop assistant, effective at the end of the day on October 31, 2022
• Olivia Stewart - teacher at Boaz High School, effective through approximately December 2, 2022
• Extended Day Instructional Aide – Joshua Strange
• Amanda Bohrnsen - Intervention Teacher at Boaz Intermediate School, effective October 21, 2022
• Sandy Bouldin - Special Education Aide/LPN for the Boaz City School System, effective October 21, 2022
• Hillary Smothers, Pre-K Auxiliary Teacher at Boaz Elementary School, effective October 21, 2022
• Additional Substitutes — Breanna Bowen, substitute teacher; Megan Chandler, nurse/substitute teacher; Katie Suddath, substitute teacher; Patricia Willis, nurse/substitute teacher
• Amanda Bohrnsen - BHS archery coach (faculty rep)
The next Boaz BOE meeting will be held Nov. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.