BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz City Schools Board of Education members unanimously approved out-of-state travel Oct. 20 for the high school’s Marching Pirate Band.

The band was recently invited to perform in the 80th Anniversary D-Day Memorial Parade and Allied Musical Salute to the Veterans, which will be held June 6, 2024, in Normandy, France. The Marching Pirates were the only high school band from Alabama to receive an invitation.

