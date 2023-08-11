Superintendent interviews concluded Tuesday, August 9th with Dr. Brian Thomas.
“If you can make a difference and do right, you should do it,” said Thomas.
Thomas started off his career in the classroom teaching before progressing to principal and then assistant superintendent in DeKalb county.
Thomas says to recognize great leadership you must look at the people following. A superintendent should represent the district well and shed good light on the district in which they serve. He identifies with upside down leadership, where the superintendent isn’t the most important person within the district but is the one providing the most support.
“This shouldn’t be a hierarchy where somebody is sitting on top of the pyramid where someone is pointing around and telling people what to do,” explained Thomas.
Thomas also took teachers who were looking to go into administration and partnered with a local college. In this partnership, the teachers were getting financial help while preparing to return as administrators for their school. Thomas also asked to have access to the data from those teachers’ projects where they implemented new teaching strategies. This helped their school to develop an effective teaching strategy that gave them results.
The schools in Thomas’ district are also beginning an apprenticeship program for students to start jobs at local businesses while they are in school. He hopes that this will help close the gap of graduation rates. He also helped to start an AP/ Dual enrollment class that gives students college credit while also raising their ACT scores.
While discussing disciplinary action, Thomas said every school needs a set plan.
“Involve teachers while you develop these plans,” he said. “Positive behavior support will help to give students good attention. Get the parents involved as early as possible. We can help students with individual needs by getting to the root of their problem and finding out what is going on in their life.”
There is a current teacher shortage nationally, and so to help with teacher retention Thomas told us that we have to make the Albertville Advantage very real. In his dissertation work, he was able to analyze data and talk with teachers who had left Albertville.
“We have got to find ways to take things off teachers’ plate or streamline the things that we are asking them to do,” Thomas said.
Research also stated that there is a teacher burn out where teachers don’t feel like they are supported. Listening to the teachers and asking why and learning from them. Growing our own teachers who want to stay here and be a part of the Albertville Advantage.
Thomas said it’s important for administrators to be involved with different school team and organization events.
“I want to be a part of what’s going on,” Thomas said.
Along with being fully committed to the community, Thomas said he is a good listener. His weaknesses include delegation. He had to learn delegation skills and has learned to let go and trust others.
Thomas closed his interview by sharing his operation goals. He compared Albertville’s data to a school similar to Albertville. The other school had better scores, graduation and attendance rates than Albertville.
“What are they doing different and what can we learn from them? Whatever they’re doing Albertville can do,” he said.
