The Marshall County Health Department inspected 81 food establishments around Marshall County during the month of July and issued these grades. They are listed from lowest to highest:
Mountain Air Trampoline Park, Albertville, 72
Guntersville Brewers Cooperative, Guntersville, 75
Fire by the Lake, Guntersville, 77
Levi's On The Lake, Guntersville 79
Downtown Mini Mart, Boaz 79
Arby's Guntersville, 79
ABE Guntersville, Guntersville, 80
The Wake Eatery, Guntersville, 80
Yum Yum Tree, Albertville, 80
Convenient Mart, Albertville, 82
Sprint Mart, Albertville, 83
Snack N Fuel, Albertville, 83
Mar Y Tierra Mexican Cuisine, Guntersville 83
Lake Guntersville State Park Restaurant, 83
Food City #501 - Food Service, Albertville, 85
Boaz Nutrition, 86
La Chimenea, Albertville, 86
Taqueria el Guero, Albertville, 87
Neena's Courthouse Grille, Guntersville, 87
Simmon's BBQ ,Guntersville, 87
Hog Leg Barbecue, Arab, 87
Barreto's Outdoor Kitchen, Boaz, 88
Town Creek Fillin Station, Guntersville, 88
Los Arcos – Guntersville, 88
Char-Burger, Guntersville, 88
Huddle House, Arab, 88
Giovanni's, Albertville, 89
Granny's Corner, Guntersville, 89
Dairy Queen, Guntersville, 90
Jack's Family Restaurants, Guntersville, 90
Circle K/Cowboys, Boaz, 90
The Gridiron, Boaz, 90
Empresas La Poblana, Albertville, 90
JaMoka's Coffee Co., Boaz, 90
Sonic, Boaz, 90
Chevron Food Mart, Arab, 90
Kelly's Kitchen/Bubbley's Sugar, Rainsville, 90
Town and Country Buffet, Arab, 90
Patrick's Restaurant, Guntersville, 91
L N Foodmart, Albertville, 91
Empresas La Poblana – Tortilleria, Albertville, 91
Piggly Wiggly - Deli/Bakery, Guntersville, 91
Albertville Jet Pep, Albertville, 92
Waffle House, Guntersville, 92
American Legion Post 8, Guntersville, 92
McDonald's – Boaz, 92
Piggly Wiggly - Meat Market, Guntersville, 92
T S Tech - Corporate Dining, Boaz, 92
Wendy's, Boaz, 92
Cedar Lodge (Mtn Lakes Beh Hlth), Guntersville, 93
Wintzell's Oyster House, Guntersville, 93
Subway, Boaz, 93
Tanner Farms Mobile, Albertville, 93
SMPA – American, Albertville, 93
The Boat House, Guntersville 93
Sammy T's Auction Concessions, Douglas, 93
Burger King, Boaz, 94
Food City - Meat/Seafood/Sushi, Albertville, 94
Wendy's, Albertville, 94
Zaxby's, Boaz, 94
Jessie's Café, Albertville, 95
Old Town Stock House, Guntersville, 95
Pasquale's Pizza, Boaz, 95
Tasty Donuts, G’ville, 95
Barnes BBQ, Guntersville, 95
Arab Nutrition, 95
Club Estilo De Vida, Albertville, 96
Pub 412, Guntersville, 96
AFC Sushi @ Foodland Plus, Albertville, 96
Grumpy's Boaz, 96
SMPA – Amphitheater, A’ville, 97
SMPA - Amphitheater VIP, Albertville, 97
G.A. Foods of Pinellas County, Guntersville, 97
Kids Junction, Guntersville, 97
JaMoka's Coffee Co. – Albertville, 97
Bragg's Fish Market, Guntersville, 97
Barnes BBQ, Guntersville, 97
Guntersville Elementary School Café, 98
Baltimore Nutricion, Albertville, 98
Marshall County Elks Lodge, Guntersville, 98
Kingdom Kids, Guntersville, 100
