It was a packed house Tuesday night at the First Baptist Church in Geraldine as nearly 35 local coaches, parents and ball players attended the Geraldine Town Council meeting to hear them discuss requests for improvement in facilities at the youth league fields and facilities.
Coach Tray Gilbert and Randi Williams made some requests for upgrades and shared information about what other communities in the area have been doing for their youth programs.
The requests included remodeling the bathrooms and concession stand at the fields, building batting cages to provide the opportunity for multiple teams to practice, building another field for T-ball or regular 200 ft. field to allow more practice space and provide another field for tournaments and repaint the foul poles on both fields.
High school senior Levi Martin spoke about how much the youth program has meant to him over the years, both in the skills he’s learned and the long-time friendships that developed. Mayor Chuck Ables mentioned that due to Martin’s many years of training and hard work he was recently signed to play baseball at Jacksonville State.
The council agreed to discuss the requests at the next meeting, however Ables said the foul poles had been repainted this week.
Also during the meeting, Emily McCamy from DeKalb County Council on Aging made a presentation about the many programs the organization offers including senior centers, counseling for Medicare recipients, transportation, masters games and more.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from March 8 and February 14 meetings.
• Accepted the resignation of police officer Dustin Huggins effective March 7. Huggins will be taking another job in Fyffe, the mayor said.
• Gave an update on the progress of a T-ball Field being constructed adjacent to the town park. Ables said they plan to start fencing the area next week.
• Discussed Town egg hunt to be held on April 9.
• Discussed the new “Welcome to Geraldine” signs on Highway 75, which are scheduled to be in place by sometime in June.
• Agreed to sponsor a Picnic in the Park on June 11 and support a community-wide yard sale on June 18th. Ables said Leah Seawright is scheduled to headline the picnic event.
• Announced a “Singing in the Geraldine Park” on May 14 at 4 p.m. sponsored by Donna Feazell and local radio station ICRADIO. More information is available at https://icradio.media.
• Agreed to continue sponsoring a farmer’s market this year.
