ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — A local resident claims the Albertville Animal Hospital has stolen her dog, and she’s going to great lengths to get him back, even if it means taking the matter to court.
On Friday, Aug. 19, Cindy Young-Ogle said her pet German shepherd, Loki, got loose after he managed to slip his collar during a storm. He was found wandering across town the next day and was picked up by the Albertville Police Department since the city’s animal control does not operate on weekends.
Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos confirmed, based on call logs, the dog was taken to Albertville Animal Hospital at around 9:24 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20. Dr. Ellen Trapp runs the animal hospital, which contracts with the city to serve as its pound.
Nearly a week later the following Friday, Aug. 26, after spending days searching and placing flyers around town, Ogle said she discovered Loki was being kept at the animal hospital.
Overjoyed to have finally found her dog, Ogle went to pick him up. However, she quickly learned it would not be that easy.
Ogle claimed she was treated with suspicion when she arrived at the veterinary clinic and was told by Trapp the dog had already been adopted out and she could not have him back. Ogle was also told the dog had been neutered sometime during the last few days and was still there at the animal hospital recovering.
Ogle said she was allowed to see the dog, and he responded energetically to her and her grandchildren she brought with her.
The Reporter made multiple unsuccessful attempts to reach Dr. Trapp for comment. One clinic employee said to refer any questions to Albertville Animal Control.
Animal Control Officer Bobby Gregory was there with Trapp and Ogle during the visit, which he recalled as being angry and confrontational.
“I walked into a hornet’s nest,” Gregory said. “I was trying to get facts from her (Ogle) and she was cussing me, calling me everything in the book.”
Gregory said he and Trapp had their doubts about whether or not the dog actually belonged to Ogle. He said the flyers Ogle claimed to have placed around town appeared to have a photo of a completely different dog. He also said he checked her social media posts, which made no mention of her missing dog until after the incident at the vet clinic.
If Trapp would have X-rayed the dog, Ogle said she could have proven it was her Loki, who still has bullet fragments lodged in his chest from a previous injury.
After much discussion and arguing, Ogle said Trapp made her an offer — she could have the dog for $571. It’s unclear where that figure came from since the animal hospital adoption fee ranges from $15-$40, according to adoptapet.com.
Unwilling to pay what she considered an exorbitant price for her dog, Ogle left angry, discouraged and more determined than ever.
Over the next several days, Ogle said she spoke with the law enforcement officials, Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea and other city leaders and put the word out to the community about what had happened. She then learned that the dog had been transferred to a rescue in another county, which said it would not release the dog to Ogle without a court order.
“What’s sad is my dog is at a rescue sanctuary taking up space that another animal desperately needs that space,” Ogle told The Reporter. “My Loki has a home, family and love. He shouldn’t be there period.”
Whether or not the dog belongs to Ogle, there’s also the question of how it was adopted out so quickly and potentially in violation of city ordinances requiring a minimum seven-day hold for stray dogs.
According to Albertville City Ordinance, Section 4-22, “Any dog so captured and placed in such pound shall be kept for seven calendar days … and shall thereafter be humanely destroyed, sold or otherwise disposed of.”
Counting calendar days starting at 9:24 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 as day one, the hold may have been up the following Friday at the same time. Gregory said that was his impression based on what Trapp told him, that the seven days had passed and the hold was over.
Ogle disagrees. She said she has retained legal counsel and plans to send Trapp a certified letter demanding her dog be returned. If that tactic proves unsuccessful, she said the next step may be a lawsuit.
“For me to be told that my dog would not be given back to me without a court order is crazy,” Ogle said. “They are grown adults playing a childish game of finders keepers. I hope that nobody else has to go through the heartache like we have been put through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.