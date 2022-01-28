On Wednesday, the Marshall County Commission approved the request to add an additional Animal Shelter Technician position for Animal Control.
Chairman James Hutcheson said the shelter needs to be open five days a week and that it takes at least three people to run the shelter which is currently being run by Animal Control Officer Kevin Hooks.
The request was approved by the commission, 3-1. District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson was the solo “no” on the request to add the new position.
“ I think this animal technician position needs to be changed to something else to make sure that the person that we get needs to be very proficient” Watson said “Change the job description or establish a new job because all the job description says today is able to use personal computer.”
In other business, the commission:
• Heard an update report from Martin & Cobey Construction on the progress of renovations at the Marshall County Jail. Kelly said that delays in materials have set them back but hopes the material is there by March. The project is about 40% done at this time.
• Approved plat for subdivision of lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Coles Estates Subdivision, Phase one in District 1.
• Approved amending the Cooperative Service Agreement between the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Wildlife Service for beaver removal in District 1, which would extend o January 26, 2023.
• Approved posting “No Thru Trucks” signs on Arlie Lacey Road, Blessing Road, and Martha Street in District Four.
• Approved ALDOT ( Alabama Department of Transportation) invoice in the amount of $7,860.80 for SWA (Special Work Authorization) balance due to be paid from Countywide.
• Approved a payment of $2,390 for Animal Control to Groomer’s Direct.
• Approved the purchase of new dog kennels to Animal Control for $10,550 from the General Fund fund balance.
• Approved to increase miscellaneous services by $20,000 to animal control from the General Fund fund balance.
• Approved to purchase additional juror seating for $791.84 that was approved at the commission meeting on Jan. 12, which brings the total costs to $6,828.64.
• Approved the purchase of five P25 radios for new patrol vehicles for $15,059.00 to the Sheriff’s Office, which comes from the General Fund fund balance.
• Approved the purchase of five VHF radios for new patrol vehicles for $5,051.25 to the Sheriff’s Office, which is from the Equipment Replacement fund.
• Approved the payment from Council on Aging to Transportation South for $874.
• Approved the sell, trade, or scrap of fixed assets.
