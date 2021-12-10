Did you know the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office once had a mounted posse?
It was back, during Sheriff L.P. Dickson’s term. Jerry Burgett, the retired District 3 Commission foreman, was part of the posse. He provided accompanying photo from a newspaper clipping. He said many of the members of the posse are now deceased.
“It has been 40 years or more ago,” Jerry said.
He recalled that the posse mostly rode in parades. Even though it was that long ago, the days of chasing outlaws across the badlands on horseback had long passed.
L.P. Dickson was sheriff of Marshall County twice, once in the late 1950s and again from 1963-1975. We think this was from the early 1970s.
The occasion of the mounted posse being in the paper was the opening of a new horseback riding trail at Lake Guntersville State Park. The posse had mapped out the trail, park workers cut it and then the posse was the first to ride it.
Park offers trails for riding & hiking
There’s a new trail for horseback riding in Lake Guntersville State Park, plus two hiking trails with historic significance.
“From October to April is the best time for hiking or riding because the scenery is easier to see, and we invite everyone to come on out,” said Park Manager Velpo Mabrey.
The riding trail got its first try-out Sunday. Nine members of Sheriff L.P. Dickson’s Mounted Posse spent the afternoon riding the trail and meandering through the rest of the park. They saw a cave, several huge boulders, some deer and a buzzard.
Some members of the posse mapped out the trail last fall, and the park people cut it. It goes part way up the mountain toward the new lodge, but not all the way.
Mabrey said the park is getting up a map showing the hiking and riding trails. It’ll be inexpensive enough to give to people who camp at the park or visit there.
The Lickskillet Trail for hikers is about 3-1/2 miles long and follows an old trail used by the Cherokee Indians. It’s near Town Creek and runs from the old ford to the old Guntersville-Langston Road.
The old Cutchen Mine Trail for hikers follows the north side of Short Creek and takes you up to the area where the first coal mines in the county were located. It’s about an hour’s hike, Mr. Mabrey said.
Not yet ready but in the plans is the Stagecoach Trail, a hiking trail along the south side of Short Creek. It’ll run from the river landing the old stagecoach landing near Martling.
“This is a good time of year to ride or hike through the park,” Mr. Mabrey said. “In addition to the trails, there are plenty of old logging roads and roads leading to the old settlers’ homes that you can follow. These mountains are full of them.”
Long-range plans call for establishing a public stable in the park, so people can rent horses. It will also have facilities for boarding horses of park visitors who bring their own.
Campers are welcome to bring their horses now, if they check with their park office first or make sure they keep the horses in the right places, Mabrey said.
