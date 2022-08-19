FORT PAYNE, Ala. - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office recently congratulated Sonny Martin for winning the Airborne Public Safety Association’s Southeast Region Scholarship.
Martin plans to attend Auburn University in the Fall to study computer engineering.
“Sonny, everyone at the DCSO is so very proud of you and all that you have accomplished,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “Keep believing in yourself and there will be no limits in what you achieve.
“May God continue to bless and keep you in all that you do.”
