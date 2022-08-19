Sonny Martin

Sonny Martin, left, is pictured here with his father, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Pilot Matt Martin.

 DCSO

FORT PAYNE, Ala. - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office recently congratulated Sonny Martin for winning the Airborne Public Safety Association’s Southeast Region Scholarship.  

Martin plans to attend Auburn University in the Fall to study computer engineering.  

