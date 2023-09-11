The HOPE of Marshall County Christian Services will soon start new classes and women are urged to sign up now.
HOPE of MCCS is a program for women to help equip them to have a deeper understanding of life through a relationship with Jesus Christ, as well as preparing them to meet real-life challenges, said MCCS Director Linda Henry.
“Last session, we have five women sign up but only three started the classes,” she said. “In the end, there was one woman who completed the program. She got her GED and was able to walk in the graduation ceremony at Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville.
“When I saw how few participants we had, I turned to my Bible. I immediately turned to the story of giving up the 99 to find the lost one.
“That’s what it felt like we were doing. We were helping that one lost find their way.
“Nowhere in the Bible does it put a cost on saving a soul. We don’t do that here.”
The classes are held at Cahill Ministry Center, 217 S. Cahill Road, in Albertville. The 10-week program meets on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Classes offered during the program include life and job skills, and life application of the Bible.
Additionally, MCCS partners with the Alabama Adult Education Center for GED and Work Keys Certifications. All the classes are offered at no cost to participants due to the support of the Marshall County Christian Services, and generous donations from the community, Henry said.
Examples of HOPE curriculum are Bible student, health and hygiene, basic computer skills, GED preparation classes, self-defense, communication, parenting, homemaking, successful woman skills, budget and finance and much more.
“While ministering to the women, we saw that many lacked the hope that is needed to weather the storms of life,” Henry said.
“Women head more than half of all families in poverty. Some are already in the job force and making low wages and need to upgrade skills for better pay or higher positions. They may be lacking the necessary education, job knowledge, and life skills to become self-sufficient. Some may be abused, abandoned, homeless and afraid.
“Some are married but find themselves living day to day because they lack the skill needed to obtain a job.
“Some just need help with everyday life skills in order to maintain their homes.”
HOPE’s purpose is to:
• Build self-esteem through the emotional and spiritual support of class instruction and mentoring program
• To provide opportunities for women to complete their basic education
• To help identify and explore area job options
• Gives the opportunity to hear and respond to the gospel of Jesus Christ.
To participate in the HOPE program, call 256-878-3533 or email mccsmarshall@gmail.com.
Area businesses, organizations or churches that would like to help with the program through tax-deductible donations should also call Henry at 256-878-3533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.