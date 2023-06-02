An Albertville man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck which left one car in a water-filled creek.
Assistant Albertville Police Chief John Amos said Danny Burroughs, 69, of Albertville, was leaving the Crossroads Mall just before 11 a.m. when the 2003 Toyota Solara he was driving turned into the path of a 1999 Chevrolet Lumina traveling north on U.S. 431, driven by Lisa West, 58, of Horton.
The vehicles collided in the intersection and resulted in Burroughs’ vehicle running off the roadway and tumbling down a steep embankment into a creek.
Amos said witnesses assisted Burroughs from his vehicle, rendering potentially life-saving aid until medics arrived. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital by medical helicopter.
Amos said no criminal charges are expected to be filed in this accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.